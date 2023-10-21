Watching TV online is a comfortable, recommended option that offers us countless options available. It’s free, it’s legal and there are many Fast channels that make our lives easier and we tell you what they are or why they don’t stop growing.

What are they?

FAST stands for free ad-supported streaming television. That is, free television channels but with advertising. You can see the different content as you have always seen on the classic channels but there is a lot of variety, all kinds of thematic content and we access them via Internet. We are used to seeing platforms on-demand content like Netflix or HBO Max and the difference between these channels and the platforms is that they are not series or programs that you choose but rather a channel where all types of programming or content are broadcast and that you can watch in the same way as when you turn on the TV you watch TVE or La 2 , For example.

Its use is growing around the world thanks to the fact that it is free content and that is accessible to everyone. You don’t have to pay a subscription and there are many ways or methods to find them, so users opt for this variety of content and, above all, because there are many specialized or thematic options: channels to watch only true crimes, channels for a specific program, music programs, reality shows, the same series or cartoons that are broadcast throughout the day (as is the case of Pluto TV with some of its animes)

Advantages and disadvantages

There are several clear advantages to this type of channels. The first is that they are free and we can access them without paying anything and even without creating an account, like with Pluto. The second main advantage is the variety: there are hundreds of different channels and not only is there a lot to choose from but every month the content is renewed on platforms such as the aforementioned Pluto TV or others such as Samsung TV Plus They add new dials as time goes by. So we never get tired. Another advantage is specialization: the themes are usually very specific so we can find something we like… For example, cooking channels or craft channels, channels of a specific series throughout the day, etc.

But is everything good? No, there are drawbacks too. The content is very variedor but it will not always be the best on the market. You are not going to have the best movies or generally the most popular or the best series. Although there are exceptions and there are some platforms with very interesting options.

How to see them

There are many applications where we can watch these Fast channels and that we can use in our daily lives, websites or services that offer them. For example, Pluto TV. Applications or pages where this type of thematic channels are compiled and that give us free access without any type of cost… There are many and choosing one or the other will depend on the catalog, although it is generally advisable to have them all.

What are these services? There are many and we can use some of the most popular ones. Pluto It offers it from its website or in the Pluto TV application that we can download in the Smart TV or on some devices. But also Rakuten TV It has a wide range of specialized FAST channels at no cost that we can see if we access the service through its page or from the app.

But there are many options and more and more: we can see them through services such as Samsung TV Plus that is included in current Samsung TVs, for example, there are also free channels on Plex or on specialized platforms such as Xumo or even IMDb TV although Not all of them are available in Spain.