Dark Pokémon are types and variants of a Pokémon that stand out from normal Pokémon due to a series of characteristics that can be seen. From their behavior, to a dye or blackened smoke that surrounds their bodies.

The chances of encountering this type of Pokémon are directly linked to the type of area we are in. For example, Dark Pokémon are Pokémon that have seen their hearts close. The origin of this type of creatures arises from the Cifer organization.

These were in charge of delivering copies and specimens of these Pokémon throughout Aura. to the coaches. Under the premise that they would be stronger and benefit us in battle. And on paper, these Pokémon are stronger than a base Pokémon.

However, their behavior is temperamental, unpredictable, and can turn against us in the long run. If we stick to the official and deepest lore of Pokémona creature infected or created to be dark, will not simply emit a visible signal.

In fact, the body of these Pokémon emits waves of dark energy, However, it cannot be seen visually.. One way to detect when a Pokémon is under this influence is by using the “innate ability” or through the Aura Reader. Furthermore, this type of Pokémon never levels up or gains experience. Well, in the end they are creations designed for a single purpose.and it is not to improve thanks to the coaches.

When the aura manifests, we can detect it by be a flaming purple glow that usually envelops the Pokémon in a permanent hug. Many people confuse Sometimes Shadow versions of a Pokémon are a Dark Pokémon.. When they are totally different concepts.

Via