Activision Blizzard has popular titles and franchises that are loved by players, so its fans are eager for the arrival of some of its games to Xbox Game Pass. Although the titles will take a while to arrive, there is already a preliminary list with the titles that could be added to the service’s catalog for consoles and PC.
Fans expect many Activision Blizzard games on Xbox Game Pass
Find out: Activision Blizzard games will come to another popular service that is not Xbox Game Pass
Related video: Microsoft paid $70,000 million for Activision Blizzard
These Activision Blizzard games could come to Xbox Game Pass
Xbox has not confirmed for now which will be the first Activision Blizzard games that will come to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. We know that some of the company’s games will not be added to the service, at least not during the last months of 2023.
Despite the above, fans will just have to be patient to enjoy sagas like Call of Duty, Warcraft, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft and others on Xbox Game Pass.
On the other hand, there are players who hope that Xbox will take advantage of its brand-new acquisition to revive some franchises that are dormant and to make certain games, which are no longer available, return to stores and can be enjoyed on their service.
Thanks to Pure Xbox, we have a preliminary and speculative list with more than 50 games that could arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the coming months. It is important to emphasize that no game has been confirmed for the service for now. Below you can see the list:
3D Ultra Minigolf Adventures
Aces of the Galaxy
Alaskan Adventures
Assault Heroes 2
Blizzard Arcade Collection
Call of Duty 2
Call of Duty 3
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
Call of Duty Black Ops
Call of Duty Black Ops 2
Call of Duty Black Ops 3
Call of Duty Black Ops 4
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War
Call of Duty: Ghosts
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Call of Duty: World At War
Call of Duty: World War II
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Carcassonne
Commanders: Attack
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled
Crash Team Rumble
Diablo II: Resurrected
Diablo III: Eternal Collection
Diablo IV
Geometry Wars Evolved
Geometry Wars 2: Evolved
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved
Gin Rummy
Golf: Tee It Up!
King’s Quest: The Complete Collection
Prototype
Prototype 2
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Skylanders SuperChargers
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Switchball
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
In case you missed it: These are all the Activision Blizzard franchises that are already on Xbox
Visit this link for all Xbox news.
Related video: Xbox Game Pass: 6 years of evolution
Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News
Fuente
Leave a Reply