Activision Blizzard has popular titles and franchises that are loved by players, so its fans are eager for the arrival of some of its games to Xbox Game Pass. Although the titles will take a while to arrive, there is already a preliminary list with the titles that could be added to the service’s catalog for consoles and PC.

Fans expect many Activision Blizzard games on Xbox Game Pass

These Activision Blizzard games could come to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox has not confirmed for now which will be the first Activision Blizzard games that will come to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. We know that some of the company’s games will not be added to the service, at least not during the last months of 2023.

Despite the above, fans will just have to be patient to enjoy sagas like Call of Duty, Warcraft, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft and others on Xbox Game Pass.

On the other hand, there are players who hope that Xbox will take advantage of its brand-new acquisition to revive some franchises that are dormant and to make certain games, which are no longer available, return to stores and can be enjoyed on their service.

Thanks to Pure Xbox, we have a preliminary and speculative list with more than 50 games that could arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the coming months. It is important to emphasize that no game has been confirmed for the service for now. Below you can see the list:

3D Ultra Minigolf Adventures

Aces of the Galaxy

Alaskan Adventures

Assault Heroes 2

Blizzard Arcade Collection

Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty 3

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty Black Ops

Call of Duty Black Ops 2

Call of Duty Black Ops 3

Call of Duty Black Ops 4

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call of Duty: World At War

Call of Duty: World War II

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Carcassonne

Commanders: Attack

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled

Crash Team Rumble

Diablo II: Resurrected

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Diablo IV

Geometry Wars Evolved

Geometry Wars 2: Evolved

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved

Gin Rummy

Golf: Tee It Up!

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection

Prototype

Prototype 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Skylanders SuperChargers

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Switchball

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

