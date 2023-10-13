Sasa has not passed the Blind Auditions of The Voice. The talent has given everything on stage, but he has not managed to convince any of the coaches tonight.

Juan Falco is the next talent to appear at the La Voz Blind Auditions. The talent is dedicated to music, he works in an orchestra so he already knows what this world and this profession is.

This year he has decided to appear on La Voz to bring out all his talent. Her dream is to sing on a stage, full of people and for the public to know her songs.

Juan has sung If I Ain’t Got You, a song by Alicia Keys with which he has shown his best version and what a surprise, Antonio Orozco has turned his chair almost at the end of his performance.

“I think I am going to learn many things from you,” said Antonio Orozco. The coach knew that Juan is dedicated to music because it shows.

“You are a gift from heaven, and the best thing is that I don’t have to fight for anyone,” he said. !! Congratulations!! You are now part of Antonio Orozco’s team!