The radical group Hamas is carrying out an attack against Israel which began with rocket fire from various points in the Gaza Strip, the portion of territory between Israel and Egypt inhabited by Palestinian people and governed since 2007 by Hamas. The Strip has long been at the center of mutual attacks between Israel and radical groups active in the area.

The Gaza Strip borders Egypt to the south-west and Israel to the east, which obtained it in 1967 during the war fought against Egypt. It is an area separate from the rest of the other larger Palestinian territories and is therefore different from the West Bank, which is part of the historical-geographical region of Palestine. Its territory has a surface area of ​​approximately 360 square kilometers, is inhabited by approximately 1.8 million Palestinian people and has a very high population density. Israel occupied the Strip for almost forty years, until 2005, the year in which it unilaterally decided to demobilize its colonies and withdraw its military.

The decision to leave the Strip was made by the then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, a former soldier and right-wing politician known for being very tough on the Palestinians, who believed that remaining in that territory was no longer in Israel’s interests. The government of the Gaza Strip was left to the Palestinian Authority under the control of the moderates of Fatah, a political organization founded in the late 1950s and based in Ramallah in the West Bank. Fatah was progressively weakened by Hamas, which won the local elections. In 2007 Hamas expelled Fatah by force, at the end of the so-called “battle of Gaza”, and today controls the Strip autonomously, with many difficulties due to a land and sea embargo maintained by Israel.

Even today, Hamas has as its declared objective the destruction of Israel by various means in order to replace it with a full-fledged Palestinian state, even though it obviously has much less military power than Israel. In recent years, mutual attacks between Israel and Hamas have been frequent and in many cases bloody. So far none of the negotiations initiated for a resolution between the parties have been successful.

The armed part of Hamas is not the only one to have launched rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory in recent years. Other groups that have conducted attacks include the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, an even more radical group than Hamas.