The duel between Susana and Juan Ángel has been one of the most intense that Password remembers. The equality was such that it was necessary to decide who would play in the final round in an agonizing tiebreaker.

The contestant was the winner and, therefore, the candidate to win 10,000 euros. However, between the fact that she had a small mistake and a word was choked by the two guests, she has not managed to complete the panel.

Despite this, he has managed to collect 900 euros, which could become 1,800 in the final Password. Juan and Damián thought they had it clear, but they missed by two letters. Do not miss it!