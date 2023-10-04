The new Xbox controller can now be reserved in the Microsoft Store, with a release date for this month of October.

If there is something we love about Xbox, is the wide variety of official controls that they launch on the market. Since the arrival of Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft has innovated with designs ranging from camouflage to cloud prints, to name a few examples.

And that’s not to mention the themed controllers from their first party titles, such as the Cyberpunk 2077 controller, the beautiful special Starfield model, or that design inspired by Redfall.

Today, October 3, 2023, it has been announced a new Xbox controller that enters through the eyes. It doesn’t look like any other controller released by the company, which is great.

Of course, the new command It is compatible with all Microsoft systemsfrom Xbox Series X|S to Xbox One, through PC and also mobile devices (via xCloud).

The good news is that the command Xbox Gold Shadow (which is what it is called), can now be reserved, and we have more details about its luxurious design.

An extremely luxurious remote control

Few controllers are as beautiful as the Xbox Gold Shadow, which marks a before and after over the rest of the special controllers of Xbox Series X|S.

Its design is the determining factor, since we find a front surface that mixes gold with black. The gradient effect suits you wonderfully.

Behind them, they bet on charcoal black color (the one that Xbox Series X looks like), for greater elegance of the set.

The Xbox Gold Shadow controller goes on sale on October the 17thdate on which it can be purchased in the Microsoft Store and specialized stores.

At the functional level, the Xbox Gold Shadow controller It is identical to the rest of Xbox controllers recently released. It has the following:

Textured grip on the triggers and top buttons (LB and RB). Refined hybrid crosshead. 3.5mm jack input. Share button (to take screenshots and clips).

It also has a Bluetooth pairing buttonto connect the controller to your Xbox console (Series X, Series S and One), PC or mobile device.

Additionally, with the application Xbox Accessories You can customize all the buttons on the controller, and create configuration profiles tailored to each game.

If the Xbox Gold Shadow controller catches your attention, you should know that it can now be reserved on the Microsoft Store website, at a recommended price of 69,99 euros. Will arrive in stores next October the 17thcompatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and mobile devices.