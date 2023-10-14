The Italian champion was the protagonist of the match in the square in Trento together with Hervé Barmasse, Simone Origone and Dominique Paris

Projects for the future, where the future is present. There is no after in Sofia Goggia’s career, not yet. “In the meantime I’m sowing, but I don’t yet know what I’ll do next. I don’t think about afterwards, I think about today. I’m very focused on my next two goals. Cortina 2026 and Cras Montana 2027”. Thus the queen of Italian skiing, in Piazza Duomo in Trento, surrounded by the affection of the fans, who participated in the meeting with Fabrizio Longo, Brand director of Audi Italy and Hervé Barmasse, mountaineer, writer and film-maker. The vision of the future, the objectives to be achieved: these are the cornerstones of Audi’s path in motorsport. “Audi’s great strength is its vision – said Longo – the ability to imagine something that doesn’t yet exist. We are always at the forefront of technological innovation. And our commitment and our investments in sport have been important for years now, indeed in recent years Audi has invested as never before”.

Future in Formula 1

One meter away, in all its splendor, Audi’s Formula 1 Concept Car, ready to debut in Formula 1 in 2026. Longo jokes with Goggia: “If you want there’s a place for you, we don’t have the drivers still chosen.” Goggia smiles, but obviously pulls away and actually explains the philosophy of his path. “I’m now an expert skier,” he says, “and you find experience with time. We athletes, by chasing a sporting goal, end up forgetting who we really are. And I don’t want to do that. I believe it is important to do everything we do with authenticity and beauty, where beauty is giving voice to the values ​​we cherish.” Sofia has just returned from Argentina. “We had a very useful five weeks of preparation. Now I just hope that it starts snowing here too.” If Barmasse underlines the need for sustainability in the mountains (“Technology must help those who experience the mountains, without however losing the romantic spirit”), Goggia reiterates that “the concept of victory is an attitude that we athletes need to express daily in everything we do.” There is also time to meet the fans, who have come in their hundreds. Sofia Goggia, with Simone Origone (“I want to graduate for the 15th time as champion, every day I work to improve something in my style”) and Dominique Paris (“My goal? Cortina 2026 obviously”), willingly surrender to the wishes of those who claim a selfie, an autograph, even a promise of victory. Goggia herself – first of all – asks for something different. “This season I ask for continuity, which I didn’t always have last year, also due to my hand problems. I want to be constant, in the Super G and in the Downhill, ready to show up every time at the gate focused on what I have to do. The rest will come by itself.”

