The series What a Claus family! will return very soon with new episodes to the Disney Plus streaming platform.

The Christmas season is approaching and with it comes exciting news for fans of the series What a Claus Family! from Disney Plus. The charismatic Tim Allen returns as Santa/Scott Calvin in this second season, which promises even more fun, magic and challenges.

Instead of the traditional search for a successor to the role of Santa Claus, Scott Calvin wants to bring the magic of Christmas to his family and turn it into a family business. However, the peace is threatened when “El Santa Loco”, played by Eric Stonestreet, returns to claim the title stolen from him. The rivalry between both Santas promises an exciting plot full of surprises.

Here we leave you the trailer.

What a Claus family! will not keep its fans waiting, as it returns with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, November 8. The series features an all-star cast including Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Devin Bright as Noel, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Kris Kringle and the mentioned Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas, The Crazy Santa. The action takes place at the North Pole, which becomes a battlefield as the Claus family fights to keep their home and the Christmas tradition intact.

The series What a Claus family! is a spin-off of the successful film franchise that includes The Santa Clause from 1994, The Santa Clause 2 from 2002 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause from 2006. This program from the streaming platform seeks to revive the magic of these classic films and continue the story of Santa Claus, while seeking new audiences.

Disney Plus

The second season of What a Claus Family! will premiere on November 8 and promises to be an exciting journey full of joy and magic for the whole family. Don’t miss it on Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed with this link.