Only Luis Fonsi remains to choose his seven talents for the La Voz Assaults. The coach has a great team and has had Cali and Dandee as advisors in this edition.

The first to face each other in the ring were Hayley, Phindile, Karen and Alex. The four have formed a great team singing Last dance, one of Donna Summer’s great songs.

Luis Fonsi has insisted a lot in rehearsals that the four of them must row in the same direction and now, in the Great Battle, they must make the set come alive with their performance.

The truth is that on stage they have come up big and done spectacularly. Luis Fonsi put his hands on his head because he has been a Battalion.

The coach wanted to congratulate the four: “It was incredible, I knew there was a lot of talent here,” he noted.

Luis Fonsi had to make the first decision on his team and he was left with no more and no less than three voices.

The first name she gave was Phindile, she was joined by Hayley and Alex: “We had to change all our plans,” her advisors said.

Karen is left out of the competition, but that doesn’t mean the door is closed. Congratulations to all three! Fonsi’s decision means that they now only have four voices for the Assaults.