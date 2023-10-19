What do the deep waters of the Northern Islands in Scotland, the town of Luleå in Sweden, and the Lefdal mine in Måløy, Norway have in common? Probably many things, but these are three places where it has been decided to set up data centers due to its very low temperatures. We are talking about installations from Microsoft, Meta and other players.

The equation behind this type of reasoning is quite simple: since data centers spend a lot of energy – and therefore money – on running their cooling systems, locating them in cold locations can translate into significant economic and environmental benefits. . Now, there are those who propose a completely different approach to this.

Data centers that operate at more than 40ºC

A group of researchers led by Shengwei Wang of Hong Kong Polytechnic University believes it may be more effective to redesign data centers so that withstand higher temperatures Find ways to prevent overheating. In the study they point out that cooling systems represent a third of the energy consumption of these facilities.

Today, data centers typically operate at temperatures between 20 and 25°C. Starting from these values, it is easy to deduce that the energy requirements to maintain these temperatures constantly vary from one part of the planet to another. For Wang, getting the components to work optimally in an environment of around 41ºC would translate into huge benefits.

The scientists got to work and simulated the operation of a data center at the aforementioned temperature. The result was promising: savings of between 13 and 16% energy compared to those that operate at 22 ºC. Cooling systems certainly need to continue to exist since hardware expels an enormous amount of heat.

In addition, they say that raising the optimal operating temperature could allow data centers to consume much less energy even in places like Beijing and Hong Kong where temperatures can reach 40ºC. Wang is confident that data center design engineers will make significant advances in the coming years. “Now they have a specific objective to work towards,” says the researcher.

