The confirmed cases of West Nile virus infection in humans have risen to 298 in Italy since the beginning of May (they were 283 in the previous bulletin), with 18 deaths (17 in the last survey): 5 in Piedmont, 9 in Lombardy (+1 ), 4 in Emilia Romagna. These are the data from the bulletin of the Higher Institute of Health, updated to 4 October.

Of the total cases, 172 occurred in the neuro-invasive form (35 Piedmont, 52 Lombardy, 19 Veneto, 1 Liguria, 53 Emilia Romagna, 5 Puglia, 1 Calabria, 1 Sicily, 3 Sardinia, 1 case imported from Hungary and 1 from France); 65 cases were identified in blood donors (13 Piedmont, 31 Lombardy, 4 Veneto, 1 Friuli Venezia Giulia, 15 Emilia Romagna, 1 case imported from Germany); There were 61 cases of fever (5 Piedmont, 17 Lombardy, 32 Veneto, 6 Emilia Romagna, 1 Puglia).

The first human case of West Nile infection of the season was reported from Emilia Romagna in July in the province of Parma. In the same period, 7 cases of Usutu virus were reported, 2 more than in the previous bulletin (2 Piedmont, 5 Lombardy), 5 identified in blood donors and 2 cases which manifested themselves in a neuro-invasive form. The number of provinces with demonstrated circulation of the West Nile virus rises to 55, in 13 regions: Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Marche, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Sicily and Sardinia.