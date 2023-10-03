PRIVATE VOCATIONAL – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), clearly provides weather forecasts for the West Java (Jabar) region on October 3 2023.

We respectfully convey the weather forecast for the West Java region on October 3 2023, as follows:

For the weather forecast for the West Java region in the morning, cloudy and sunny.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for the West Java region has the potential to be cloudy and sunny at night.

Also Read: Superindo’s Cheap Payday Shopping Promo Continues, Here’s the Product List

In the afternoon, the weather in West Java was sunny and cloudy, with light rain in parts of West Java.

Air temperature in the northern part of West Java: 22 – 32°C

Air temperature in the southern part of West Java: 18 – 30°C

Air humidity in northern West Java: 65 – 97%

Air humidity in southern West Java: 65 – 97%

Also read: History of National Boyfriend Day, October 3, celebrated to provide services to partners

Early warning: Be alert for increased wind speed in parts of West Java.***