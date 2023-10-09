Attack Sound – A building which is a West Jakarta Class I Storage House for Confiscated State Objects (Rupbasan) located on Jalan TMP Taruna, Number 41, RT 01 RW 12, Buaran Indah Subdistrict, Tangerang City, experienced a fire on Monday, (9/10/2023 ).

As a result of the fire, a control tower adjacent to the Class I Non TPI Tangerang Immigration Office was completely destroyed by fire.

This fire also attracted the attention of motorists and caused the smooth flow of traffic on Jalan TMP Taruna to be disrupted for some time.

Tangerang Police Chief, Adjunct Police Commissioner (AKP) Suyatno, explained that the fire occurred at around 17.00 WIB. The fire first started in the canteen under the Rupbasan Class I watchtower, West Jakarta-Tangerang.

The strong wind made the fire quickly grow and spread, resulting in the roof of the watchtower also catching fire.

The fire was only managed to be extinguished half an hour later, and it was discovered that the watchtower contained supplies belonging to the office boy (OB).

Firefighters try to extinguish the fire that burned down the Rupbasan watchtower building in Tangerang, Monday (9/10/2023). (source: Suara Serang/Wawan Kurniawan)

There were no casualties in the fire incident. When asked whether any of the confiscated items had been burned, Suyatno confirmed that all the items confiscated by the state were in safe condition.

“There were no casualties in this incident. “All state confiscated goods are also in safe condition because the location of the fire is far from the place where the confiscated goods are stored,” he said.

The only piece of evidence that the police managed to seize from the fire scene was a three kilogram LPG gas cylinder.

To deal with the fire at Rupbasan Class I, West Jakarta-Tangerang, the Tangerang City BPBD immediately sent 25 personnel from the Cibodas Command Headquarters and UPT.

Monitoring the sound of Serang at the location, the firefighters (damkar) were seen trying to extinguish the fire using 3 fire extinguishing vehicles and finally the fire was successfully extinguished at 17.40 WIB.

The cause of the fire is still under police investigation. To secure the scene, the police have installed a police line around the fire area.