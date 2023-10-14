After being the Halloween special by Marvel Studios in 2022, the special will be re-released this year in a color version.

“Werewolf By Night” is a Halloween special produced by Marvel Studios and released on the Disney Plus platform in October 2022. They are 53 minutes of a black and white product which emanates a classic horror film combined with tense music that leads the viewer to a sensation of fear.

Today, this special made the news again. Inside NYCC (New York Comic-Con)held this weekend, It was announced that the special will be released again on the platform. But this time with a peculiarity, in color format.

Werewolf By Night

What is the special about?

“Jack Russell is a descendant of the branch of mystically altered humans known as Lycanthropes. During the night of the full moon and the two nights surrounding it, he is forced to mutate into a werewolf, a large and powerful form that is a hybrid of human and wolf, and loses his human intellect. Through a series of events, he is also able to voluntarily mutate out of the full moon, at which point he remains in control.”says the official synopsis of the Marvel Studios product.

Jack Russell, the protagonist played by Mexican actor Gael García Bernal, won the applause after the special premiered last Halloween. Not in vain and in parallel, Kevin Feige himself (President of Marvel Studios) declared that “We are introducing a world that will ultimately be very important to the future of the MCU.” Although it is still a Marvel product, it was Michael Giacchino who was truly acclaimed for this product, the director of the film.

The color version of “Werewolf By Night” will arrive on Disney Plus on October 20.