From a white-clad vigilante to the king of the vampires, these are the threats that have brought Werewolf by Night to the brink

Yes, we already know that Werewolf by Night is not exactly the Spider-Man of monsters. But hey, this Marvel furry has earned his place in the pantheon of horror. Our beloved Jack Russell has been blessed (or cursed, depending on how you see it) with the opportunity to face enemies as varied as they are dangerous. And now that the color reissue of his Halloween horror movie special is upon us, why don’t we take a look at the monsters, villains and anti-heroes who have pushed him to the limit?

From the crescent moon to the full moon: The rivals with hair in chest

10. Moon Knight: Imagine this, you are hired to hunt the Wolfman himself. Well that happened to Moon Knight, a hero who started as an enemy of our wolf. The tactic? Well, nothing out of this world: stunts and low-tech gadgets that leave Jack in diapers. And all this without having powers!

9. Hangman: If you come across Harlan Krueger, you better run. This vigilante only sees the world in black and white, and in his mind, our wolf is evil personified. Hangman It took nothing but cunning and guts to repeatedly attack the Wolfman, calling into question who the real monster here is.

Dark pacts and darker deals

8. Aelfric the Mad Monk: This guy is actually the ‘grandpa’ of Jack’s lupine problem. Aelfric wanted to restore the Darkhold, an evil grimoire, and ended up cursing the Russell family with the lycanthropic gene. When they clashed, Aelfric wanted to take us all back to the pagan Dark Ages.

7. Andrea Timly: This witch not only confronted the Werewolf, but tortured him in search of the Darkhold. Although her defeat was not by Jack’s hands (or claws), but by her own ignorance of the book he longed for.

6. Karl Malus: This type is not exclusive to the Wolfman. In fact, he is a villain with many victims to his credit. Malus put a hypnotic collar on Jack and turned him into his furry puppet.

From failed experiments to monstrosities

5. DePrayve: If you mix chemicals wrong, you get DePrayve. This man was the failed attempt to cure our Jack Russell, but he ended up becoming an equally dangerous beast.

4. Tatterdemalion: What happens when a rich man gets tired of wealth? He becomes Tatterdemaliona villain who fought with the Wolfman and Ghost Rider just to destroy material goods.

3. The Committee: Imagine facing an enemy you can’t bite. The Committee is a corrupt organization with tentacles everywhere, including the murder of Jack’s mother.

Two sides of the same coin and the King of the Undead

2. Morbius: This living vampire is a mirror of the Werewolf. Created by science, not a curse, Morbius was both Jack’s enemy and ally, although his instinct initially led them to clash.

1. Dracula: Yes, you read correctly. Werewolf by Night’s greatest enemy was himself. Dracula. Jack went to Transylvania in search of a cure, and what he found was almost a one-way ticket to the afterlife. In terms of raw power, the king of the vampires almost took out our favorite wolf.

With this selection, it is clear that Werewolf by Night has had to fight hard to survive in a universe full of threats. From antiheroes and vigilantes to demons and vampire kings, our beloved Jack Russell has had to learn that in the world of comics, there is no rest for the damned.