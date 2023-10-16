Since being crowned the winner of “The House of the Famous”, Wendy Guevara rose to stardom in Mexico in such a way that even the well-known producer Juan Osorio gave her the lead role in his next telenovela, “El amor no tiene recipe”, which will begin filming on November 6.

However, Wendy Guevara will no longer be the main image of this television drama, because “He has already agreed upon several commitments“, among which is her tour “Results and highlights,” and also in her reality show “Wendy, lost but famous.”

“I believe that actors and actresses prepare for years to make a soap opera, I say this with great respect. It takes a lot of preparation“said the influencer through a video on her social networks. Wendy is also focused on her reality show “Wendy, lost but famous”, on her tour “It turns out and stands out” and on advertising campaigns in various brands.

“I prefer to hold on, If you give me some chapters, and I can study themand someone guide me, perfect.”

The trans actress Coco Máxima will be the one to replace Wendy Guevera, and will be Nicola Porcella’s new romantic partner in Juan Osorio’s next novel.

Coco Máxima, the trans actress who will replace Wendy Guevara. INSTAGRAM/@cocomaxima

With information from SUN

FS

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions