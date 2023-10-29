The Wellbeing Financial Card is a Mexican government entity that, according to its website, was created by decree of law on October 21, 2022. Its main mission is to provide financial and telecommunications services and products to the general population, with a particular focus on the most vulnerable people.

This initiative seeks to promote social inclusion in Mexico and has a network of more than 1,700 branches throughout the country.

To apply for this card, you only need to meet two essential requirements: have a National Voter Identification (INE) or a valid passport, and have a valid address in Mexico.

The Wellbeing Financial Card offers you the flexibility of pay in various establishments, in addition to taking advantage of exclusive promotions in some of them.

Here we present a list of some of the establishments that accept this card and the promotions available:

Chili’s: Enjoy a 15% discount on your food. Domino’s Pizza: Take advantage of special prices when paying with your card. Vips: Get a 15% discount on your purchases. PF Chang: Enjoy a 15% discount on the total price of your consumption at this restaurant. Italianni’s: Get 15% off food and drinks at Italianni’s.

These promotions offer Wellbeing Financial Card users the opportunity to save money at popular establishments in Mexico. It is important to keep in mind that, when using the card to pay, you must present it at the time of making the transaction.

The Wellbeing Financial Card allows you to make transactions, pay for services and carry out transactions, among other bank accounts. Its accessibility through mobile devices with Android and iOS operating systems makes it even more convenient for users.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Welfare Financial Card payment by card Mexican Economy

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions