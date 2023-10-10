Raising public awareness on the importance of taking care of oneself to live well and longer. This is the objective of the congress ‘The ages of life in health and beauty’, an event promoted in Padua by Synlab, a European leader in the provision of diagnostic services, in collaboration with the Municipality of Padua, and which saw experts in nutrition, sports medicine and aesthetic medicine. At the meeting – held in the Sala del Romanino at the Musei Civici Eremitani – among others also the Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Padua Andrea Colasio and Andrea Buratti, CEO of Synlab Italia, an international company present in Italy with 2 thousand employees and 2 thousand freelance professionals who operate in over 380 centers including sampling points, laboratories and medical centers.

“These moments of discussion on health issues and the well-being of the person – said Buratti – are the tools that Synlab wants to use, through the great experience of its doctors, to share with patients topics that deal with different health needs, with professionalism “. The common thread of the interventions of the three health professionals – reports a note – was to highlight the proven relevance that nutrition, physical exercise and self-care have in determining the state of psycho-physical health of an individual.

“Physical activity contributes decisively not only to preventing the onset of multiple pathologies and inflammations, but also to treating and reducing the deleterious effects already underway – underlined Andrea Ermolao, director of the UOC of Sports and Exercise Medicine physicist of the Padua hospital and professor of the Dimed of the University of Padua – There is much scientific research that bears witness to this. Despite this, a third of the population leads a sedentary lifestyle, that is, does not carry out an adequate amount of physical activity, and is refractory to changing lifestyle. The therapeutic effect of physical exercise, carried out in a constant, structured and personalized way, makes it the most effective medicine for treating and preventing the onset of psychiatric diseases and low-grade chronic inflammatory states that long term could cause damage or lead to the development of more serious pathologies”.

“At every meal – remarked Fabiola Rebecca Lana, nutritional biologist – we have the possibility of triggering a reaction towards health or illness. In fact, the substances contained in what we eat, the way in which food is prepared, the combinations between foods, they activate or inhibit the functionality of our body’s organs and communicate with our genome, making it evolve. With foods we can direct our cells to produce substances capable of inducing sleep, controlling blood pressure, using storage fats or accumulating them , increase lean body mass or improperly stimulate cell growth and inflammation, affecting mood, behavior and sexuality.”

“There is nothing more wrong than chasing an aesthetic model with unattainable standards that are neither harmonious nor found in a large part of the population – highlighted Concita Muneratti, head of the Synlab Aesthetic Medicine Service – Beauty is diversity and uniqueness; it is a subjective concept as it has to do with self-perception and the ability to accept one’s appearance and the signs of aging it brings. Aesthetic medicine, still little known, accompanies patients on a path of prevention, contrast and care of aging to help them regain ‘the pleasure of liking themselves’ within a broader concept of health, which includes that of the psyche and the body”.

At the end of the round table, directed by the medical director of Synlab Poli Euganea Antonella Agnello, the performances of Prospettiva Danza Teatro and Spazio Danza took place which expressed, through dance, the concept of beauty and harmony, thanks to the participation of dancer interpreters exceptional. Laura Pulin, artistic director of Prospettiva Danza Teatro, then presented the short film ‘Quattro Frammenti’, a video shot inside the Scrovegni Chapel directed by Alberto Girotto. In Padua, Synlab’s presence is represented by Data Medica, Euganea Medica, Poli Euganea, Cemes and the new blood sampling point in the Forcellini district.