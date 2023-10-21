Sonsoles Ónega asks Joaquín to be serious when doing an internship as a reporter at a funeral, “you don’t have to be sad because you didn’t know the Marquis, you have to be serious,” the journalist told the Rookie.

A piece of advice that Joaquín wanted to make a point about, “well, you know the Queen and I know the Marquis,” the Rookie told his mentor about his friendship with Letizia Ortiz.

An interview that Joaquín does with the Marquis’ friend that does not make the Rookie have a good time at all.

Sonsoles Ónega corrects Joaquín Sánchez’s interview until the moment when he cannot cope with his apprentice reporter and ends up bursting into a fit of laughter at a response from the Cádiz native.