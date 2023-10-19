Starting November 1, beneficiaries of the IMSS pension and then those of the ISSSTE will receive their payment. aguinaldo 2023. The first will receive a double payment; the latter, half during the eleventh month of the year and the rest in January 2024.

The bonus is a right of workers established in the Federal Labor Law in its Article 87. All employees have the right to receive their bonus payment each year before December 20 and until now it is equivalent to at least 15 days of salary.

When we talk about IMSSas a pensioner due to unemployment at advanced age or old age, under the protection of the Social Security Law in force until June 30, 1997, People have the right to receive a bonus equivalent to a monthly payment of the amount of your pension. Pensioners under current law do not receive this money.

ISSSTE pensioners receive up to 40 days of pension; the first part in the first half of November; the second in January.

In the case of beneficiaries of the Pension of the Welfare They do not receive the bonus payment. Since it is a social program, This does not have features of this type, so they won’t get double paid or anything like that. The money they will receive is double because it includes the payment for the September-October and November-December two-month periods.

