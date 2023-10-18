The world of health and healthcare ‘on display’ at the Rome Fair. Welfair 2023 opened today, the new format that brings together all the players in the sector: from public governance to associations of healthcare professions, including public agencies, healthcare companies, scientists, IRCCS and affiliated and private hospitals. A 3 day event with 40 tables and over 200 speakers. “Welfair 2023, the fair dedicated to well-being and health, represents an extraordinary opportunity for dialogue for all the players in the healthcare system”, said the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca, opening the proceedings.

As a Region, added Rocca, “we have implemented many actions – continued the Governor – some will have visible benefits and effects in the short term, others will last longer. We will certainly give more space to our territories, with local healthcare; certainly , we will start integrated home care; we will certainly offer greater assistance for the elderly; and then, we would like to ‘normalize’ the emergency rooms which, in previous years, have been somewhat neglected. It will therefore be up to us to cut those wastes of which we have spoken many times and on many occasions and which represent great and symbolic wounds for the healthcare of Lazio”.

Rocca then announced that he had met with all the accredited private healthcare facilities “that provide up to 4 million services per year for citizens. Services that are not within our Recovery. Well, from 31 December they will have to be part of a single booking center”.

“Helping the entrepreneurial fabric of Lazio to express its potential by bringing together businesses, institutions, the world of research and professional associations – said the sole director of Fiera Roma Fabio Casasoli – is among the main objectives of this event, achieved thanks to the support of the Lazio Region and the Rome Chamber of Commerce”. Also speaking at the opening conference, moderated by the director of Adnkronos Davide Desario, were Lorenzo Tagliavanti, president of the Rome Chamber of Commerce, Silvio Brusaferro, professor at the University of Udine, Antonio Magi, president of the Order of Doctors of Rome and the president of Fnopi Barbara Mangiacavalli.

In his speech Paolo Petralia, vice president of Fiaso, underlined that “we must change course. The current situation is unsustainable: there is a lack of resources and 145 billion is not enough. We are faced with a situation of lack of resources, rules and people and a lack of recognition of roles. We certainly need to manage what we have better”

Stefano Cannarsa, Ad Sogei, recalled the strategic projects in the healthcare field carried out for the digitalisation of our country. “Sogei’s role, from the tax code to the health card, has always been to create telematic connection highways of information and documents, up to the current electronic health record”. For the latter “it is clear that interoperability is the goal. Sogei will therefore create the telematic connection between all the subjects, which is still in progress but, for example, the centralization developed with the greenpass has been a training ground for us. The digital therefore becomes a fundamental element for the medicine of the future”.