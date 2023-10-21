As the presenter said at the beginning of the program, Password is a contest designed for the entertainment of large, medium and small children. To liven up the party tonight, Nuria Fergó and Manu Tenorio will be the ones helping our contestants.

The artists will set the rhythm in a program where four candidates to win 10,000 euros will try to get as much money as possible. Laughter and wit are guaranteed in a night that promises to be unforgettable.

As Cristina Pedroche has said, it is not every day that you have the presence of “a couple that marked an entire generation with their songs”, so don’t miss the Password program tonight. We will wait for you!