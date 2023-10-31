Suara.com – Diaspora player Welber Jardim expressed his desire to be able to defend the senior Indonesian national team. If this is realized, then the competition at right-back will become even tighter.

Welber Jardim is a young player who is projected to play for the Indonesian U-17 national team in the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

Even so, this player of Indonesian-Brazilian descent apparently also wants to break into the senior Indonesian national team.

“I believe I can (make it to the senior Indonesian national team). Of course that is my big desire. However, now as I have said, we are focused on the World Cup,” said Welber Jardim to the media crew, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

“In the future, if they (the senior national team) call me, I will go. Now I am focused on the World Cup,” he continued.

If he is looked at or promoted to the senior team, then the competition at right-back could become even tighter.

It is known that Welber Jardim is a player who plays as a right back. Apart from that, he can also appear in midfield and right wing.

So, the right back in the Indonesian national team is currently qualified because it is captain Asnawi Mangkualam. Not only that, there is also the figure of Sandy Walsh.

It will be interesting to see whether Shin Tae-yong will look at Welber Jardim to be promoted to the senior team. Moreover, he still has a long future ahead because he is only 16 years old.