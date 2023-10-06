For 14 years in a row, Knokke-Heist has been the scene of the Zoute Grand Prix, an event where you are almost run over by the six or seven figure cars. Two tours will start, one for exclusive vintage cars and one for very expensive GTs and supercars. In addition, there is also 13,000 square meters of exhibition space on the beach, where 19 official car brands and countless collectors, distributors and tuners all exhibit 600 unique pieces. We already looked into the Zoute Prado hall, where contemporary cars are shown, and picked out the best examples for you.

Mercedes Vision One-Eleven

If this is what the electric future looks like, Mercedes, we will happily plug in. The people of Stuttgart are showing their Vision One-Eleven to the Belgian public for the first time, a concept car that combines retro touches of the C111 from fifty years ago with a groundbreaking electric drivetrain. So count on axial flux motors, but if that doesn’t mean anything to you, you can just stare at its stunning, bright orange body for minutes…

Rolls-Royce Spectre

However, you cannot buy that Mercedes, but you can buy this electric car… Or at least if your pockets are deep enough, because this Specter is the very first EV from Rolls-Royce. However, as an owner, this should not bother you too much, because once fully charged, the Specter has a range of up to 520 kilometers. Furthermore, its electric motors produce up to 585 horsepower, which of course do their work whisper-quietly. Electric or not, the price tag of this Specter is completely Rolls-Royce: set aside around 400,000 euros for it.

BMW i5

You will often not encounter those Rolls in the wild, but that will probably be different for this BMW. This is the i5 and it is anything but less worth mentioning. The i5 is the very first electric version of the 5 Series and admit it: you see 5 Series every day and electric cars are seriously on the rise. We expect a lot from this i5, and we already get a taste of it here in its supreme M60 form with over 600 hp.

Lotus Emeya

600 hp makes this electric Lotus laugh. This is the Emeya, the third EV from the reborn British brand. After the Evija — a hyper-exclusive supercar — and the Eletre — an SUV, yikes — this is the electric Lotus that we are perhaps looking forward to the most. For example, the top Emeya has 918 hp, which could make it a formidable competitor for the Tesla Model Ss and Porsche Taycanses of this world. That, and it looks pretty impressive.

Lamborghini Revuelto

Of course, it doesn’t all have to be electric, oh no. For example, you will also find this plug-in hybrid at the Zoute Grand Prix. However, wait a moment before you skip this Revuelto, because it is the first Lamborghini with a plug port. This may be a hybrid, but the crazy Italians still installed a 6.5 liter V12 engine behind the two seats. The electric assistance then pumps up the power to 1,015 hp… Not bad for a PHEV.

McLaren 750S Spider

This McLaren is reminiscent of a time when a supercar did not need electrical assistance, because it relied on a V8 with two turbos. That should be enough for — you guessed it — 750 hp, which will take the 750S to 100 km/h in an EV-beating 2.8 seconds. Under the skin, the McLaren is already completely classic, because it uses the same technical basis as the 720S from 2017… But hey, don’t let that spoil the fun.

Aston Martin DB12

We find another extensive facelift on the Aston Martin stand, where the DB12 takes over from the DB11. However, you wouldn’t know that in advance, because the entire nose of the handsome coupe is new. However, you can count on mainly seeing his rear end, because the DB12 is considerably faster than any DB11 before him. The newcomer also succeeds in this without having to rely on a V12 engine, because the twin-turbo V8, with its 680 horsepower, is no less than 34 percent more powerful than before.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

This Porsche proves once again that a few adjustments can result in a much more powerful car. This 911 GT3 RS is not the most powerful Porsche 911, nor the Porsche 911 with the highest top speed, but you only have to look at it for a moment to realize that this is the best version for the track. For example, all its extra wings and air guides together generate more than 400 kilograms of downward pressure, roughly the equivalent of five adults lying on it… Don’t try, please.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

Would you rather show off an Italian GT? Then you should take a look at the Maserati stand, because that’s where you’ll see the new GranTurismo. It gets the Nettuno V6 from supercar brother MC20, in this case good for 550 hp of power. Oh yes, and did we mention that this Maserati also has an electric version? The ‘GranTurismo Folgore’ is also the most powerful of the bunch, because it produces no less than 761 hp from its three electric motors… And yes, it will soon also be available as a ‘GranCabrio’ with an open roof.

Polestar 6

You can find another electric convertible at Polestar, although this is a pre-production model. They are taking the ’02 Roadster’ with them and it will eventually roll out of the factory as the Polestar 6. The concept model already boasts 884 hp of power, but it will take some time before we can enjoy it. For example, the Polestar 6 would only go into production around 2026… But that doesn’t make it look any less nice.

