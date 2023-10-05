The fifth program of The Floor has started in style with Alberto Bartolomé playing his 30 games in a duel against Marta. Although he has been a little nervous, the leader has managed to dominate the confrontation and has decided to return to the board to be able to breathe for a while.

The random has selected Ary as the next player and she has left Manel Fuentes and the rest of the board stunned by explaining the reasons why she chose Fernando as her opponent: “Like yesterday she jokingly said that if she won we would get married, well yes I win, I win and if I lose and we get married, I also win.”

“Do you want me to tell the priest? Let Íñigo come,” Manel joked with Ary. The Galician has confessed to having grown fond of Fernando and her, although she sees him as a possible winner of the program… she wanted to confront him!

The first part of the duel was very even. Both Ary and Fernando wanted to be quick when it came to answering the profession that was hidden behind the image, although a mistake by one of them has sentenced their end. Press play and find out who has been left out of the game!