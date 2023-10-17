Suara.com – The Wedding Agreement season 2 series will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar platform on October 28 2023. Refal Hady, who plays Bian, said that the storyline for the second season of the drama was more complex for him.

“There is a new conflict,” said Refal Hady in a press conference in the Kuningan area, Jakarta, Tuesday (17/10/2023).

In the second season of Wedding Agreement, Archie Hekagery as director presents the story of the household of Bian and Tari, played by Indah Permatasari, after 3 years together. Now, the factor of each other’s busy lives has become a trigger for conflict.

“Bian took on big responsibilities as CEO, the dance business got bigger. From there, we couldn’t be there for each other. So what is usually sweet, making fun of each other, here we don’t have time for that,” said Refal Hady.

The growing children also make Bian and Tari’s household problems more complex. They sometimes argue because they both don’t have time to take care of their children.

“The focus became taking care of the children, the business and we both didn’t have enough time. In the end there were lots of debates and new problems,” said Refal Hady.

The condition is made worse by the presence of a new figure named Salman, played by Yoshi Sudarso. In the storyline, Salman and Tari’s closeness is considered a big threat to the Bian household.

“Salman’s figure makes me insecure as Bian. How come there are people like this? That’s impossible,” said Refal Hady.

“So I’m a bit annoyed. There are a lot of burdens, but Salman has provided something challenging for my household,” he said again.

The interaction between Bian and Sarah, played by Susan Sameh, still occurs in the second season of Wedding Agreement. However, regarding the extent of their relationship, each actor does not want to talk about it.

“Anyway, just watch,” said Susan Sameh.

The Wedding Agreement series itself initially told the story of Bian and Sarah’s romance, which did not receive their parents’ blessing and was forced to end. Bian was then betrothed to Tari and finally got married.

The lack of love for Tari means that Bian is still in a relationship with Sarah without his parents knowing. The conflict arose after Bian promised to marry Sarah and divorce Tari.