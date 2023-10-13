Suara.com – The suspect, former Minister of Agriculture, Syahrul Yasin Limpo, was presented at a press conference regarding the alleged corruption case of the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) at the KPK’s Red and White Building, Jakarta, Friday (24/10/2023).

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officially detained the former Minister of Agriculture, Syahrul Yasin Limpo after being arrested on Thursday (12/10/2023) evening.

Apart from SYL, the Corruption Eradication Commission also detained the Director of Agricultural Equipment and Machinery at the Ministry of Agriculture, Muhammad Hatta. Previously, the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) also detained the Secretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Kadis Subagyono.

The three of them were named as suspects in a suspected corruption case in the form of extortion in office, gratification and money laundering (TPPU) within the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan).

SYL together with Kasdi and Hatta are said to have enjoyed around IDR 13.9 billion. This money was used to pay credit card installments and purchase an Alphard car.

SYL et al are suspected of violating Article 12 letter e and Article 12 letter B of the Corruption Eradication Law (UU Tipikor) in conjunction with Article 55 paragraph (1) 1st of the Criminal Code.