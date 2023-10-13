As news circulated of Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel, most Western countries stood by the Jewish state, unlike many Middle Eastern nations that came forward to support Hamas. However, the terrorist group does not just receive praise, but actual aid and funding from abroad.

Who is he and how does he control the Gaza Strip

Hamas is the acronym of Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiyya, which means Islamic Resistance Movement and is a radical Palestinian group which, thanks to the 2007 coup, controls the Gaza Strip – a coastal territory of 360 square km where most people live of two million people – and runs social programs, gaining popularity by establishing hospitals, schools and other services. The religiously inspired political movement was founded in Gaza in 1987 by an imam, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, by Abdul Aziz al-Rantissi and Mahmud al-Zahar as an operational arm of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, shortly after the start of the first Intifada, an uprising against the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Its rival party is Fatah, which governs the West Bank and which, unlike Hamas, has abandoned the armed struggle against Israel. Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by many countries, including the European Union, and is in fact a political party with far-right positions: in governing the Strip it has applied many of the principles of Islamic law. Hamas is part of an alliance that includes Iran, Syria and the Hezbollah group in Lebanon, which opposes not only Israel but also US policies in the Middle East. His refusal to recognize the Jewish state is among the reasons he has rejected peace talks in the past. Hamas and its armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, have been, over the last thirty years, among those mainly responsible for the many attacks suffered by Israel. The goal is to liberate historic Palestine and thus establish a Palestinian state within its borders.

The role of the ayatollahs

On Sunday 8 October, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke with members of Hamas, according to Hindustan Times. Yahya Rahim Safavi, advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei congratulated the Palestinian fighters, the semi-official ISNA news site also reported. “We will stand alongside the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem,” he said. Iranian state television showed members of parliament rising to their feet and shouting: “Death to Israel.”

Iran has been a generous supporter of Hamas in recent years, through significant financial aid and military supplies, so the relationship between the two is far from hidden: recent approvals of attacks amplify Iran’s support in strengthening Hamas and its ally, Hezbollah. Also on Sunday, a Hamas spokesman, Ghazi Hamad, announced that the Islamic resistance movement had received support in the surprise attack and that this “is a source of pride”. The spokesperson added that others also collaborated, but did not name them. The Wall Street Journal reported – on the basis of anonymous statements from Israeli and Palestinian sources, which should be taken with caution – that in recent months the leaders of Hamas and other armed groups operating in the Gaza Strip have met with members of the Quds Force, the component of the Revolutionary Guards (Iranian military forces) responsible for operations abroad. The last meeting would have taken place a week before the attack.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said there was no evidence yet that Tehran directed this particular attack. Iran’s faithful position is also due to strong support from Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the internal struggle between Palestinian factions: in the West Bank and in the Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, where Fatah governs, Hamas has increasingly more power.

Relations with Ankara and Doha

Relations between Ankara and the Islamic Resistance Movement have their roots in 2007, when Hamas took power in Gaza. The Turkish government’s ties with the Muslim Brotherhood – a radical Islamic movement founded in 1928 in Egypt – are the basis of the relationship with Hamas, which in fact is inspired by the Suez Canal Movement. Support for the Palestinian cause has been instrumental in strengthening Turkey’s image in the eyes of public opinion in Muslim countries, especially in Gaza, where it is seen as a role model and where Erdogan is considered a president of great prestige.

But this has created tensions with Israel: over the last ten years Ankara has been accused of having given asylum to several members of Hamas, as also confirmed by the former Israeli charge d’affaires in Turkey, Roey Gilad. According to a Times investigation, Hamas also carries out counterintelligence and cyber warfare activities in a secret office in Istanbul. Turkey has always responded to the accusations by maintaining that Hamas is not a terrorist organization but a legitimate political party, “a political movement born of a national resurrection”, as defined by Erdogan.

The close relationship between Ankara and Hamas and the harsh condemnations of the actions of Israeli troops at the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza in 2008 have further damaged relations with Israel, although Turkey was the first Muslim-majority country to recognize its birth in 1949 and to cooperate in the military sphere with Tel Aviv. Subsequently, numerous Turkish politicians called Israel a terrorist state practicing apartheid, and Netanyahu then condemned Turkey’s occupation of Northern Cyprus and military operations in Syria. In conclusion, relations between the two countries are very tense and influenced by the progress of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The one who officially has no relations with Israel is Qatar. The Emirate’s Foreign Ministry said the Jewish state was solely responsible for the continuing escalation of violence with the Palestinian people and called on both sides to show restraint. Doha, however, is also Hamas’ main financial pillar for the government. of the Strip.

The Party of God

The Iranian-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said it fired rockets and artillery on the northern front in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

It is not the first time that Israel and Hezbollah have clashed: in 2006 they went to war. The fear is that Sunnis (Hamas) and Shiites (Hezbollah) could unite in one large anti-Israel front.