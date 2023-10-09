loading…

Israel admits that it is a fragile state. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel admits that its country is in a weakened condition due to Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

“Israel will overcome the sorrow caused by Hamas but difficult days still await us,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as reported by CNN.

“We lost entire families, sons and daughters, young and old,” Netanyahu said in a televised address. “Together we will overcome and together we will win – only together.”

“As the Prime Minister of Israel, I can honestly say that difficult days are still ahead of us,” added Netanyahu.

He said the Israeli military was carrying out attacks against Hamas with “unprecedented” force and said images of the destruction of Hamas’s stronghold in Gaza were “only the beginning.”

“We grieve for our brothers and sisters whose blood was shed, and we are determined to win this war, to bring life, blessing and light to our people and country,” he added.

“We always knew who Hamas was. Now, the whole world knows. Hamas is ISIS and we will win against them as the modern world wins against ISIS,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech.

“This enemy wants war and this is what they will get,” he said.

Netanyahu later thanked US President Joe Biden and other world leaders for their support.

“I remain in constant contact with President Biden, and I would once again like to thank him, on behalf of all Israelis, for the US commitment in word and deed to Israel’s security,” he said. “I also want to thank the many world leaders for your unprecedented support for Israel,” he added.

