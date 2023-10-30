The Juventus winger was forced off the pitch in the 46th minute of Saturday’s match against Verona

New stop in Juventus. Timothy Weah will be forced to stop, probably until the next break: he should therefore miss the matches against Fiorentina and Cagliari. The American winger – who remained in the locker room at half-time of the match against Verona – suffered a low-grade injury to the semitendinosus muscle of his right thigh, as confirmed by the instrumental tests carried out at J Medical this morning.

out

—

Another injury that will weigh heavily because it will actually affect two areas of the pitch, since the alternative to Weah is McKennie, but the latter has been used more as a midfielder since Fagioli’s disqualification. Allegri will have to review the tactical plans a bit, perhaps giving Miretti more space. Weah aims to return for the match against Inter, after the international break.