You say Milan and you also think of George Weah. The coast to coast against Verona, the Golden Ball lifted at San Siro, a goal in the derby at the last second. On Sunday, his son Timothy will play for the first time at San Siro with the Juventus shirt, a team that George has often hurt. Even at the Meazza. They must have told him what his father did during his Rossoneri years. In the meantime, let’s retrace George’s ten best races in his old house.