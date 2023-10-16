Tim at San Siro against the club that made George great: “I can’t wait, this match has a particular flavor for the family. Allegri? Some consider him a defenseist, but…”

Tim Weah is preparing in the best way for the challenge that his family has circled on the calendar for some time. Milan-Juventus is certainly not a match like the others for the Weahs and Tim arrives there in great condition. On Saturday against Germany the Juventus player, deployed on the attacking midfield line, produced an applause-worthy performance, giving his direct opponent, former Inter player Robin Gosens, a headache. “I feel very good – says the 23 year old -, I tried to put Gosens in difficulty with my speed and in the first half I think I succeeded, unfortunately then in the second half we struggled especially in defence”.