The president of Federtaxi Cisal Campagnolo: “In Milan Sala doesn’t want to help us with double driving”

“We will not join the taxi drivers’ strike on October 10th: we would make the chickens laugh.” Massimo Campagnolo, president of the Malpensa Taxi Consortium and national president of Federtaxi Cisal, speaks to Affaritaliani.it explaining the reasons why the category is agitated but also why the union he leads has chosen not to participate in next Tuesday’s protest. Starting from the fact that the current decree under discussion, which should reorganize the management of a service that has never been in trouble before, taxi drivers don’t like it because it broadly follows that of Pierluigi Bersani in 2006.

Campagnolo, why won’t you strike on the 10th?

We are writing a letter to send to the Minister of Transport, to get clarification on the decree they are carrying out. We asked to be received with the utmost urgency but we don’t think it’s appropriate to stop: we would make chickens laugh if we stopped our service while there were no taxis and we couldn’t reach an understandable solution, thus increasing the inconvenience. This decree is nebulous, and I imagine it is also nebulous for the mayors who, let’s remember, are the ones who have the final say. I foresee legal consequences, without forgetting that almost everything is pending the implementing decree which will inevitably cause a large part of the rules to lapse. It will be a useless measure, apart from what concerns the double guides.

Why does he say the mayors will be the angriest?

Let’s start from the assumption that the money for the municipal administration has run out and the first citizens are cutting back. Just think that they opened the Linate-San Babila metro line, they eliminated the bus that covered the same route. Well, many people don’t even know about the existence of the new service and, upon arriving at the airport, think that there is no other way to get to the center other than by taxi. Then there are complaints that there are no cars.

It’s not that we’re complaining, it’s a daily drama from North to South… maybe new licenses are needed?

Of course, there is still the long wave of tourism, even if the situation is slowly normalizing. But let’s stop saying that new licenses are not issued because taxi drivers don’t want them. With law 21 of 1992, the powers are entirely in the hands of the mayors, who can issue all the licenses they want. It is not a problem of liberalization, but of management of the so-called double guides. Replacement licenses can also be issued, which cover the gaps. But the decree says that these emergency licenses can last up to a year based on particular events. Can you tell me about an event that lasts a year? The Olympic Games? The Expo? None of these obviously.

Can you explain to us better what the double guide mechanism is about?

It is very simply a rental of your car to another professional for the duration of one shift. However, the fault also lies with the mayor of Milan who chose not to comply. The airport basin has 47 municipalities, Milan is the only one that has chosen not to adapt. And so we are surprised that there are no taxis in the evening…

But let’s get back to the issue of licenses: a taxi driver spends a lot of money to buy one, it’s obvious that he doesn’t like liberalization or concessions at reduced prices.

Look, my reasoning is simple: it’s right that someone can participate in the tender and have the free license. But be careful: to have the urgency criterion this decree wrote that the tenders must be paid, albeit with a lower amount. If I were a mayor I wouldn’t even look at it, I would just carry on with the free ones. What’s more: there is also a conflict of attributions. The reform of the fifth title of the Constitution, in fact, provides that the power in matters of transport lies with the Regions. Minister Urso instead intervened and created a decree that is a bad copy of the one made by Bersani.

Another controversy about taxi drivers: you are expensive and in fact you earn on average (according to the latest data) even 3-4,000 euros a month.

Let’s put it this way: ours is not a service for everyone. We cover approximately 3% of cities’ transport needs. It is normal that we have a higher price than public transport, however citizens who – rightly – complain about the shortage of cars forget too easily that they would also like to pay prices that are completely out of market. In Milan the price is 1.17 euros per km, in Paris it is around 2. So the controversy is rather sterile… Even the new roads do not help us: the cycle paths that have been built in Milan make our service very slower and, therefore, much more expensive.

Can you explain to us how the rate is made up?

We take the Aci tables and add to them a mileage gain, which covers the running costs of the car, and an hourly rate which remunerates the taxi driver. From Malpensa to Milan it is more than 50 km, for which we are paid a fixed rate of 110 euros. You must think that from these 110 euros you need to remove: the cost of the motorway, the cost of petrol, the wear and tear of the vehicle. And that on average when we go to Malpensa and get in line we can wait three hours. It means that by working four hours we get 110 euros from which to deduct expenses but on which we pay taxes in full.

You taxi drivers, however, are seen as reactionaries: you are against Uber, against the NCC, against the POS: more than once Selvaggia Lucarelli has criticized colleagues who refused to make people pay with cards…

There are always bad apples, but Lucarelli turns on the video camera every time she takes a taxi. She did it to me too. It would be right if, in addition to stigmatizing fraudulent colleagues who must be reported and rightly punished, it would also tell what percentage of cars were guaranteed to pay with the POS as per the regulation. Among other things, the absence of this device in the car leads to the suspension of the license for seven days by the Municipality. The sanctioning tools are there, but I don’t feel like saying that the category is sick.

But you took sides against Uber’s competition, right?

Yes, but to avoid unfair competition. In 2019 the yellow-green government had created a law according to which NCCs had to operate on the provincial territory, starting from a garage. Instead, Uber doesn’t start from a garage, but from the street: therefore anyone can arrive from Vicenza, Turin or who knows what other city and operate in the municipal area, clearly in a unclear way. We are asking that the rules apply to everyone because these are complementary services to ours, not overlapping. But in the meantime there are apps like FreeNow that are cannibalizing the system and will force us to work on piecework. We don’t want to get to this point but the rules that apply to us must also apply to others: anyone who buys a taxi license cannot sell it before five years and, when he sells it, he cannot buy others for five years.

