Lucía has returned to La Voz after her participation nine years ago in La Voz Kids. The talent wanted to demonstrate all her experience and she has achieved it. Malú has turned around at the last moment and she is already on Malú’s team.

Adam approaches Blind Auditions in a very different way. For the talent it is his first time on stage and he hopes to overcome his great fear.

At only 19 years old, the young man has taken the stage to sing Come into my life, a song by Sin Bandera.

Unfortunately, he didn’t pass the Auditions because none of the coaches pressed the button. Antonio Orozco has highlighted how young he is and is convinced that we will see him again: “Nerves have played tricks on us,” he said.

The coach congratulated him because getting to the Auditions has not been easy and they hope to see him again soon. We’ll definitely see you again, Adam!