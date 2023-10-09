Despite the actors’ strike, there are films that have continued with their release plans and plan to maintain their schedule. It is the case of Napoleon, a new film directed by Ridley Scott and starring the great Joaquin Phoenix, which will hit theaters in November. Shortly after, it will make its debut on Apple TV+ and be careful because it will do so in a special format: with a 4-hour director’s cut.

Phoenix once again demonstrates his chameleonic skills in Napoleon

Surely you have already heard about Napoleon. Ridley Scott has set out to make a film about this particular and important historical figure, recounting the rise (and fall) of one of the most successful and influential soldiers in memory, in charge of directing different campaigns during the Revolutionary Wars and directing to the French as emperor for several years.

It is known from different sources that Napoleon Bonaparte He was an authoritarian man, somewhat egocentric and who could even be despotic, but he had a quite attractive natural charisma. It is obvious that for a role like this Scott could not turn to just any actor, choosing to give life to none other than Joaquín Phoenix.

Phoenix He is well known for his chameleonic, as well as interpretive and charismatic, abilities, all characteristics that have earned him numerous recognitions in the past (including the Oscar award for his portrayal of the Joker in 2020).

We have no doubt that he will once again give us a role to remember, giving life to the French soldier, accompanied by a Department very interesting in which Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) or Matthew Needham (The House of the Dragon), among others, participate.

Special edition for Apple TV+

Something you may not know is that Napoléon has several production companies behind it, including Apple itself. The Cupertino firm’s studio will be behind this great film that will be distributed by Sony Pictures in theaters, premiering on November 22 of this same year.

After that, the tape can head to Apple TV+, where it will also be distributed to the delight of subscribers. And not only that: it seems that the content service will have special footage, given that Ridley Scott has also created an extended version in which, among other things, we will learn more about the life of Josefina, Napoléon’s wife, before she met the militar and political.

Apple TV+ is therefore expected to offer the two versions of the movie to its users: one that has been seen in theaters and then the director’s version, whose duration will be 4 hours. It would be the first time that the platform has two versions of the same film in its catalog.

It is not known, however, when the two films will arrive in the catalogue, although we presume that given the dates and with the Christmas season just behind us, we will have to wait until the end of January or even a little further into 2024 to see them from the sofa From home. At least having these two viewing possibilities promises a lot.