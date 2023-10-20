Astronauts on new missions to the Moon will probably spend more time driving than walking, so the European Space Agency has set out to pave the Moon. The work of a team of engineers could be the solution to building roads on the Moon from lunar dust.

The problem is lunar dust. One of the great obstacles facing missions to the Moon is the omnipresent dust on its surface. Known as lunar regolith, it is the result of millions of years of meteorite impacts and solar radiation. It is a very fine and abrasive dust that remains in suspension much longer than on Earth due to the difference in gravity.

Lunar dust upset Apollo mission engineers in the 1970s. It stuck to spacecraft and spacesuits and could wear down their joints and seals. It also clogged scientific instruments and especially affected the performance of the lunar rover driven by the astronauts of the Apollo 15, Apollo 16 and Apollo 17 missions. When the rover lost its fender, dust accumulated in the radiator caused the vehicle to overheat.

The ESA wants to pave the Moon. If colonizing the Moon involves making thousands of flights with reusable ships like SpaceX’s Starship, the dust adds an extra problem: every time a ship lands or takes off, it will be thrown in all directions, eroding whatever it finds in its path, as happened with the Surveyor 3 probe when the lunar module of the Apollo 12 mission landed near it.

To avoid these problems, Moon colonists will need roads and spaceports. And that’s why the European Space Agency set up the PAVER project, an acronym that means “paving the way for large-surface sintering of regolith,” but also a play on words about paving.

Dust converted into pavement by laser. As part of PAVER, Juan Carlos Ginés Palomares and his team at Aalen University in Germany came up with a novel method to turn pesky lunar dust into pavement. The team used a simulation of lunar dust called EAC-1A. Using a carbon dioxide laser with a diameter of 50 mm and 12 kilowatts of power, they managed to melt the powder at 1600 ºC, turning it into a glassy material.

Once cast, they traced flexible triangle shapes, each about 25cm wide, that could interlock to create solid surfaces on large areas of lunar soil, serving as future roads and landing pads.

Replicating it on the Moon is not impossible, but it is not easy either. According to Advenit Makaya, a materials engineer at ESA, the goal is to transfer this technology to the Moon using concentrated sunlight using a Fresnel lens instead of a laser. The lens could be made of a rollable polymer sheet, which would make it easier to transport, but dust would still be a problem for the lens itself: if dust collected on it, it would stop working.

Another drawback is time. It took the researchers about an hour to produce each small geometric unit of material, meaning it would take about 115 days to create a 10 x 10 meter landing pad. It seems like an eternity, but public works on Earth aren’t much more efficient.

The way forward, literally. Although the material obtained in this process is brittle, its geometric shape gives it stability, and the main force that a road or landing pad paved with it would experience would be downward compression. And although we are still a few years away from starting to make roads on the Moon, finding a way to do it with the resources available on the satellite is the way to go, literally.

