The first quantum computer in Spain is already up and running. It has 5 qubits and is located at the Institute of High Energy Physics (IFAE) in Barcelona. From Xataka we have visited the facilities to see how it works, what it requires and what the promises of quantum computing are.

Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech, together with GMV, has been chosen for this large national project that aims to build a 30-qubit quantum computer by 2025, which will be located at the National Supercomputing Center (BSC-CNS). What we have now is a first stone. A functional quantum computer, the first in our countrywhich lays the foundations for future models that will progressively be built.

“We are part of the budget that Quantum Spain moves. Our part is to build the machine that has to provide quantum computing services to the scientific and technological community of Spain that wants to use it,” explains Manel Martínez, CTO of Qilimanjaro, research professor. at IFAE and who has opened the doors of the facilities for us to visit the quantum computer.

“Our company is a spin-off. We are allied with GMV, which is an important engineering company that is already very consolidated. We are 95% of the project, but that 5% that GMV constitutes is critical to being able to build the first quantum computer in Spain “They have certainly been vital, especially on a financial level,” explains Martínez. “We are between Barcelona and the Bellaterra campus, at the Autonomous University. With divisions for theory, software and the instrumentation part. We have two laboratories, which are where we have the equipment.” The first of them is in the Department of Optics of the Faculty of Sciences of the UAB, while its most important installation is nearby, in the Institute of High Energy Physics, about 400 meters from each other.

“In the company now We are around 50 people, but we are in full expansion. At the beginning of the year we were 20,” describes the professor. “The perspective is that by the middle of next year we will be about 100 people.” Of this team, about 25 people are dedicated to the hardware division, dedicated to building quantum computers.

Operating at 20 milliKelvin

We must understand that we are facing the birth of a new sector. The physical appearance of a quantum computer is far from that of classical computers current. To achieve the necessary conditions, quite voluminous instrumentation is needed.

In summary, Qilimanjaro’s quantum computer is divided into three main parts. The main one is the refrigerator. It is the electromagnetically insulated and vacuum tube where the silicon wafers containing the qubits are hidden. The fact is that to achieve the necessary physical properties, these qubits must be located around 20 milliKelvin. Practically close to absolute zero (-273.15 ºC).

To achieve this is where the second zone comes into action. The gas system is located near the white refrigerator to manage the necessary pressure and temperature. Martínez details the different cooling phases to reach the necessary range.

This process uses helium-3, an isotope of helium with an unmatched level of efficiency for the temperature. However, it is extremely rare on Earth and its supply comes primarily from aging nuclear warheads.

The task of obtaining this helium-3 does not fall to Qilimanjaro, but in this case to Bluefors. It is a Dutch company specialized in the generation of cooling equipment for quantum computing. Bluefors is the company that offers the refrigerator, as well as some components of the third part of the system: the communication electronics and the control of the refrigerator.

A series of cables come out of the quantum chip and connect to a rack from the Qblox company. This is responsible for synchronizing the control of the qubits in real time. The system can be controlled remotely and Qilimanjaro offers the possibility of run quantum algorithms from the cloudthrough the Qibo ecosystem.

That is, this quantum computer located at the IFAE in Barcelona provides continuous service to companies or research groups throughout Spain that want to execute their quantum algorithms. A system that has been running since this summer and has already been used to solve specific problems.

Not all qubits are the same

The quantum computer with the Bluefors refrigerator has 5 qubits, but it is not the only one we find in the laboratory. On one side they had a small refrigerator for research, with one or two qubits. Then the 5-qubit quantum computer in use and just these weeks they have already installed the new refrigerator from the company Leiden Cryogenics, considerably larger.

While The Bluefors refrigerator weighs about 400 kilograms, the Leyden one rises to 1.2 tons. If the current one has the capacity to house up to about 50 qubits, this new refrigerator can be used to house a quantum computer with hundreds of qubits. Additionally, it has a lifting system that greatly facilitates management, they explain to us.

The installed 5-qubit system is considered the first quantum computer in Spain, but we asked Martínez why the one or two-qubit system does not meet the requirements. “The concept there is that one qubit is too little to be considered a quantum computer. Two qubits, let’s say, starts to be a thing where you can program something because you have two qubits that can talk to each other, but In general in our community it is considered that beyond two qubitsFor example, five qubits, you start to have a quantum computer. There you have to see if it is prepared and calibrated so that you know well the response of the quantum system and can put it at the service of people who, without knowing exactly how it works internally, can send their algorithms and have results that make sense. “That’s a quantum computer.”

“The people at Quantum Spain do not know how we have built the quantum computer, they do not know what is inside. They build algorithms following the techniques of quantum algorithms, they send them to our machine, we run them, we give them the results and they with the results they see that they make sense, that is, that they are really doing the type of computing that they wanted. The way in which we are providing service to them is what is called ‘Quantum as a Service‘. It is a system in the cloud where there are queues, where you send your work, your set of algorithms with the data and so on, and then when that has run on the quantum computer, you receive your results with all the numbers that interest you.” .

This quantum computer in operation did not allow us to see what the inside of these systems was like. By this we refer to the now almost iconic image of the golden cables. Fortunately, in the Department of Optics of the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​a few meters away, Qilimanjaro’s team was working with another refrigerator and they had exposed the gold plates where the qubits are placed.

The visible part is dozens of coaxial connectors. The larger the refrigerator, the more space there is to place qubits. But having more or fewer qubits does not add excessive complexity. Martínez explains to us that right now quantum computers are not energy efficient, but that they will be in the future because The energy needed for thousands of qubits and for the five now is practically the same. What is most difficult is achieving the necessary pressure and temperature conditions, then the number of silicon plates that are placed on that golden base is another matter.

In a quantum computer there are no components such as memory or hard drive. We have a processor to which the microwave signals necessary to manage the states of the qubits are sent.

The quantum chips themselves that are not being used are stored in vacuum chambers. We have small plates of a couple of centimeters with aluminum circuits on a silicon substratewhich aesthetically we would not be able to identify on the basis as something very different from traditional chips.

These chips are not stored at ultra-low temperatures, that’s what the refrigerator is for, but they are stored in a vacuum because The biggest problem they have is oxidation..

What’s coming from now

The IFAE quantum computer is the first to be launched. The first to provide service to other companies and offer answers. What kinds of problems does a quantum computer solve well? An example is route optimization, as some companies such as Volkswagen already do.

Qilimanjaro’s project is being tested at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​but it will actually be at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) where it is planned. “There will be two refrigerators, each with a quantum chip. Because one of the requirements of the contract is that there be service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” explains Martínez. “All these quantum computers have a calibration and maintenance time, so With only one it is impossible to provide continuous service“.

The first quantum computer is from the Dutch brand QuantWare, while the next one to be tested is from the Finnish-German company IQM. It also has 5 qubits, but these offer better coherence time. “There is what is called ‘Quantum Volume’, which is what ultimately defines the quality with which you can execute the algorithms,” they explain to us.

A 5-qubit IQM computer will initially be installed in the BSC and, in parallel, another from QuantWare, with 10 qubits. The reason is that IQM goes from 5 to 20 qubits, while QuantWare has 5,10,30 and 64 qubits. IQM’s quality is higher, but the Dutch company offers more flexibility. Therefore from Qilimanjaro They will alternate between one manufacturer and another.

“In the final phase of the contract that we have signed with the BSC, which is December 2025, they will have in simultaneous service a 20-qubit quantum computer from IQM, which is very powerful, and a 30-qubit quantum computer from QuantWare, which It will be a similar power and a little higher,” describes Martínez about the BSC quantum computer project. One subsidized with European funds and whose components are entirely European.

Quantum computing is advancing rapidly. The first to be launched in Spain was the national project, but There are other quantum computers promoted by private companiessuch as the 32-qubit Fujitsu one in Galicia that is already underway or the 127-qubit IBM one in the Basque Country by the end of 2024.

Even with the acceleration of this technology, there is one thing that is clear and that Martínez reminds us: “quantum computing adds, it does not replace. Quantum computers are not called to replace current computers. Quite the opposite: quantum and binary computing or Boolean are intended to be understood and complemented. Thus, quantum computing can be seen as a resource to accelerate certain algorithms and specific calculations, which in classical computing would take millions of years to process and in quantum computing it takes minutes.”

