We call it the “blue planet”, and while it is true that seen from space this world of ours stands out for the color that its oceans give it, among that enormous amount of liquid there is very little that we can drink with confidence. It is estimated that only 3% or 3.5% of the Earth’s water is fresh and that less, much less, is suitable for human consumption. Although it may not seem like it, the fresh water in this “pale blue dot” is such a valuable commodity that the WHO estimates that in 2022 at least 1.7 billion people will resort to a supply with microbial contamination from feces. With the risk that that implies.

Now a group of American scientists has found a new strategy that could help us clean contaminants from water.

What happened? That a group of researchers from the University of California in San Diego (UCSD) has devised a novel way to eliminate contaminants from water, one that, they claim, stands out for two great reasons: its enormous potential and its “sustainable and ecological” nature. The system is relatively simple. Basically what Debika Datta and the rest of her colleagues from the Californian institution propose is to take advantage of a 3D printed “living material” capable of removing organic contaminants from water.

What do you mean, a “living material”? That is the expression that UCSD itself uses both in the statement in which it presents the study and in a video in which it details its operation. His proposal consists of a special 3D printed structure, made of a polymer based on algae combined with bacteria that were previously genetically modified to produce an enzyme capable of transforming organic pollutants into benign molecules.

It is not its only peculiarity. In addition to removing harmful elements from water, bacteria have been designed with an equally interesting property: they self-destruct when they come into contact with theophylline, a molecule that can be found in tea and chocolate. Thanks to this capacity, the UCSD solution allows them to be eliminated once they have fulfilled their mission.

Because it’s interesting? Jon Pokorski, professor of nanoengineering at the university and one of the scientists who co-led the research, explains it clearly: “What is innovative is the combination of a polymeric material with a biological system to create a living material that can function and respond to environmental stimuli.” ways that normal synthetic materials cannot. Its details, scope and potential have just been explained in detail in an article published in Nature Communications.

How did they make it? With the help of a 3D printer and a special recipe. To create their “living material” the researchers used alginate, a natural polymer derived from seaweed that they then hydrated to obtain a gel and finally mixed with cyanobacteria, a type of photosynthetic bacteria that lives in water. The resulting “cocktail” ended up in a 3D printer that allowed the researchers to experiment with different geometries to see which was the most efficient design. Their conclusion was that the structure that best suited their needs was the grid.

“The chosen shape has a high surface-to-volume ratio, which places the majority of cyanobacteria close to the surface of the material to access nutrients, gases and light. The increased surface area makes the material more effective during decontamination “explains the Californian institution.

Is it all theory? No. As a “proof of concept experiment” the researchers designed and included in their material some cyanobacteria capable of manufacturing laccases, enzymes that can be used to neutralize some organic contaminants, such as bisphenol A, antibiotics, drugs and dyes. The scientists then used their material to demonstrate that it was capable of “decontaminating” the indigo carmine dye from water. The result is encouraging: as can be seen in the images included in their Nature article, their solution discolored a liquid in which they had previously applied the dye.

And once he has accomplished his mission? That is another of the keys to Pokorski’s proposal, Datta and the rest of his companions. The team devised a strategy so that once they had eliminated the contaminants, the cyanobacteria would disappear from the water. As? They designed them to respond in a fatal way to theophylline, a molecule that causes bacteria to generate a protein that destroys their cells. “In this way we can alleviate any concern about the permanence of genetically modified bacteria in the environment,” says Pokorski.

The team, however, wants to go further to develop materials capable of destroying themselves without the need for extra chemical aids when they have fulfilled their function. “Our goal is to manufacture materials that respond to stimuli that are already present in the environment,” adds the expert.

And all this for what? To achieve a method capable of cleaning contaminated water. And those are big words. There are 6 billion people in the world with access to safe drinking water services and distribution systems, a hopeful figure, but one that leaves out another large sector of more than 2.2 billion who do not enjoy that peace of mind. And among them, more than 400 million are forced to draw water from unprotected wells and springs or directly collect it from lakes, ponds, rivers and streams where they receive no treatment.

The problem is so serious and far-reaching that universal and equitable access to safe and affordable water sources is one of the Sustainable Development Goals. Thanks to UCSD that goal could now be a little closer.

