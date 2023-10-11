The Earth’s core is the geoplanetary equivalent of the Tokyo subway at rush hour: it doesn’t fit a pin. The iron atoms that make it up are under such high pressure and are so tightly bound together that you would think they had no room for anything. But not.

Even in those circumstances they have room to maneuver. In fact, they move much more than we would have ever imagined.

The bustling inner life of the Earth’s core. A team of researchers from the University of Texas at Austin and several Chinese universities have carried out several experiments (and theoretical studies) to understand what we could call the life inside the Earth’s core. The results are very curious.

As published in PNAS, it is not just that the atoms can move, it is that they move quickly (in fractions of a second), but maintaining the underlying metallic structure; that of iron.

A huge set of chairs. The easiest way to understand it is with an image that the researchers themselves use: it is as if in the middle of a wedding banquet, the guests quickly got up and sat somewhere else. The diners at each table would be different, but the chair structure would be the same.

Very curious… but what does it mean? The discovery (which, it must be remembered, has many limitations) could explain some of the most intriguing features of the Earth’s core. This is key to many things such as understanding why seismic measurements tell us that the core is a much “softer and more malleable” environment than would be expected; but above all to understand the magnetic field that protects us.

After all, we know that other planets in our solar system had a strong magnetic field and it was destroyed over the course of their planetary history. Understanding what happens with our magnetic field and, incidentally, knowing what we could do if we needed to make one, are crucial things for the future of the species (on an interplanetary scale).

What are the limitations? The most basic is that it is impossible to sample the core. Therefore, researchers have studied an iron plate in great detail under laboratory conditions and then put that data into complex models that take into account the pressure and temperature of the Earth’s core. In this case, they managed to generate a model of 30,000 atoms with which they could test their hypotheses and theories.

That is to say, it is a very innovative methodology (and the data it offers seem to fit with the observations we have), but it is still a working hypothesis.

Image | POT