Since its launch in summer 2020, Evercade has become an interesting proposal for retro lovers, by rescue classics from yesterday and today in physical formatand grouped in collectible cartridges with a very affordable price.

Proof of its success is that since its launch, two more consoles have joined the family, Evercade VS to play doubles on TV and Evercade EXP, with a more premium design, better screen and Tate mode to play vertically. shooting shooters.

In parallel, the range of cartridges has been growing and, over time, has diversified. Today Evercade has a total of 45 cartridges and going up, although some are already sold out forever. These cartridges have been distributed among three different lines or ranges.

The pioneer, the one that accompanied the first Evercade console at its launch, are the “compilation” cartridges, with reddish covers. These cartridges are focused on a company, studio, console, game saga or even indie games, bringing together games from different generations in the same package. So far, 31 such cartridges have been released.

With the release of Evercade VS, it was introduced the Arcade range, with purple covers, which are direct conversions of arcade machines. At the moment 10 cartridges have been released, and among them there are true gems, such as the two volumes dedicated to the Spanish developers Gaelco.

Lastly, they are the blue cartridges, dedicated to recovering legendary computer games, like Commodore 64 or Amiga (although some red cartridges also fit into this category). It is the least prolific range, with a total of 4 cartridges so far.

And today we are going to talk to you about the latest two releases, Sunsoft Collection 1 and Delphine Software Collection 1 which, between the two, bring together a total of 10 classics. But are these new cartridges worth it? Let’s see it.

Evercade Sunsoft Collection 1

The Japanese company has a good handful of well-remembered classic games, such as Master Blaster (which has even been updated for current consoles such as Nintendo Switch), as well as no less legendary arcade games (Galaxy Fight, for example).

For this first collection, Evercade has played it safe, with well-known names, and that are undoubtedly among the best of Sunsoft… although some important games have fallen by the wayside. These are the games included:

Aero the Acro-Bat Arabian Blaster Master Blaster Master Boy Journey to Silius Mr. Gimmick

As in previous volumes, we are talking about a careful emulation (where games backfired, they still do), and with options like saving the game at any time. In addition, since one of the latest Evercade updates, it is possible to remap the controls in many of them.

It will depend on each person, but the great attractions of the cartridge for me are Blaster Master (run & gun rig with a tank), Blaster Master Boy (a Bomberman on larger maps), Journey to Silius (a copy of Terminator in the form of an action and platform game) or Mr. Gimmick, a difficult platformer, which has nothing to envy of the NES Mega Man.

In fact, it is a constant in almost all the games in this compilation: like many games of the time, They can be very difficult for today’s palates. If you play without using saved games, “the old fashioned way”, in many of them there are not even checkpoints or save points…

Arabian and Aero the Acrobat have never been my favorite… but they have their audience, and they will probably enjoy them as they did on their original systems, because everything, control, scroll smoothness, etc. It is identical to what was seen on its original platforms.

Maybe The only thing that can be criticized for Sunsoft Collection 1 is that they have gone so “low” that the selection of games only includes 6 titles, and even more so if we take into account that some are from the 8 Bit era and take up little space (come on, it’s not a problem of cartridge capacity). Perhaps it was a decision thinking about the future and more than likely Collection 2.

Nevertheless, small gems from Sunsoft, like Uforia, have been left out of the cartridgeand others that probably due to licensing problems we will never see, like the unforgettable Batman from Sunsoft…

But as always, For 19.99 euros that the cartridge costs, what is included is not bad at all. Good classics, which in more than one case, will take you back to your childhood… even if it is temporarily.

Delphine Software Collection 1

If before I complained about the few titles that the Sunsoft cartridge includes, in The same thing happens in the case of Delphine Software Collection 1. Includes only four games…but for just two of them it’s worth it. These are the four games it includes.

Another World Flashback Future World Operation Stealth

What can we say at this point about classics like Another World or Flashback? Well, they are timeless works that were ahead of their time, and that today continue to be just as enjoyable and surprising. In the case of Flashback, a more than interesting way to refresh the game for the upcoming release of its sequel, Flashback 2.

Plus, they are one of those classics whose technical plot continues to be hypnotic (their rotoscoping techniques continue to fascinate, more than 30 years after their launch), without forgetting their careful designs, environments and development.

The other two games are “point & click” adventures released before the aforementioned games, and although they handle the D-pad quite well and are perfectly playable, the truth is that if you are used to the genre on a computer, You’re going to miss the mouse and keyboard.

They are quite similar to the LucasArts adventures, both in the visual style and in the control and interface, although unfortunately, like absolutely the entire cartridge, None of the games comes with texts in Spanish.

What it does include, apart from the instruction manual with the controls and other information of interest (something that is present in all cartridges), is a small poster of Another Worldwhich on the other side has designs and illustrations from Future Wars, a curious extra that is always appreciated.

So, as a summary, the two new Evercade cartridges They are an inexpensive way to expand your library of retro games without breaking the bank looking for the originals. Of course, don’t rest too much on your laurels, because some stores are already selling out.

You can only blame him for what we have said, that each cartridge includes a small number of games, especially if we compare them with the first cartridges, in which it was possible to find between 10 and 20 games, in many cases. But if you are a fan of Sunsoft or Delphine like me, you surely already have more than one reason to get them.