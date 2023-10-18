For a long time we have been associating the brand Huawei with mobile phones, but, as you already know, the Asian firm has much more to offer in its catalog. In fact, little by little it has been building a good reputation in the headphone segment and there are already several models that we have tested here that confirm that the company knows very well what it does in terms of sound. The FreeBuds Pro 3After trying them, they have shown me that they continue along the same lines and, as we have already told you in the title, they have practically everything you are looking for and need in in-ear headphones.

The best of Huawei’s FreeBuds Pro 3

We’re not going to get too involved. If you are interested in these headphones, these are the strong points that you should take into account:

They are design It is attractive and, above all, convenient. These in-ears adapt perfectly to the ear, with an ergonomic design that does not bother you even if you wear them for a long time – they are 5% lighter than the previous generation, by the way. Its finish deserves special mention, in this case in green (Green), with a mirror effect that draws quite a bit of attention (for the better). Its case, on the other hand, has a satin appearance except for a box that is literally a small mirror and where we see the brand’s logo. With an oval shape and easy to grip, it is also 4.5% smaller than that used in previous versions.

Buena sound quality. We always say it: nice headphones are useless if they don’t offer us good audio quality. The FreeBuds Pro 3 have important internal improvements that we are not going to name because they are very technical words that will leave you the same. What you have to stay with is that its dual drivers and its new magnet matrix achieve a new level of performance both in the treble (which is very clear) and in its bass, giving us a quite detailed, rich and punchy sound experience. that surprises. The Noise Cancellation it’s very good. Huawei rightly boasts of its updated Intelligent ANC 3.0, an adaptive noise cancellation algorithm that works in real time to help improve said function depending on the environment in which you are. And boy does it do it. You literally disconnect from the world (if you want) when you are listening to music with headphones on. I can assure you that its active cancellation is one of the best I have experienced in in-ear headphones.

They are dual connection It works well. We see it in more headphones every time but it still deserves a good rating. And being able to have the FreeBuds connected to two devices at the same time and being able to switch them comfortably, quickly (it’s immediate, really) and effectively is always appreciated.

The least good thing about the new headphones

There are few faults that I can give to these in-ears, but there are always some points that can be improved:

Just as we highlighted its design for the better, we can also do it for the worse. That mirror detail of its protective casing that we were talking about and the finish of the headphones themselves are very striking, yes, but at the same time it is quite a fingerprint magnet. Just by touching them you will leave your identity mark on either of them, so you will pass the cloth to them on more than one occasion.

His gestures have a small learning curve. Maybe it’s just that I’ve never gotten the hang of the gesture control of the headphones and prefer to pull the device it’s connected to, but I have to tell you that controlling these FreeBuds in this way will take you a little learning time, both to learn their actions (there aren’t many, I admit) to get the hang of exactly where to play.

The autonomy could be a little better. Given that we have such a spread of capabilities, I expected the autonomy to be a little better. Make no mistake: we are talking about at least 4 hours that you will enjoy uninterruptedly, but we must recognize that there are now other devices on the market that manage to make better brands. Without being a bad thing, it is not the best of these in-ears.

Price and availability

Huawei’s new FreeBuds Pro 3 are available in Spain starting today, October 18, at a price of 199,90 euros. The good thing is that they are now on promotion in their official store and if you use the exclusive code that the firm has provided us for the readers of El Output (AELOUTPUTFB3) you get the activity bracelet with your purchase Band 8 as a gift -You put the two products in the basket, use the coupon where indicated and when you go to checkout, it will be applied to the final price.

The + Band 8 headphones promotion will be valid until November 30. Keep that in mind.