During the last Tokyo Game Show we were able to try two more Capcom games, the remake Ace Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney and the adaptation of Resident Evil Village for iPad and iPhone. We tell you what we thought of both…

A few days ago, we sneaked into Capcom’s private room at the Tokyo Game Show 2023 to try out some of their latest features behind closed doors, such as Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy y Resident Evil Village para iPad in a session that we enjoyed to the fullest.

We have already talked before about the impressions that the test of Dragon’s Dogma 2 left us, but Capcom had other games waiting for us to enjoy them in their private room at the Tokyo Game Show 2023.

Below, we talk about our impressions of each of the titles we tested in the Tokyo Game Show 2023. We have put them all together because they were 15 minute demos and, as you will understand, there was no time to go into extreme depth.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Apollo returns a new remastering for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC of a trilogy that fans will not forget. The deliveries Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice are included.

The mess of titles is resolved in the Japanese version, where already in their time they preferred not to be as complicated as in the West. Thus, these games in Japan are simply Ace Attorney 4, Ace Attorney 5 and Ace Attorney 6, so it is less confusing to put Apollo’s name in the trilogy when two of the three installments are titled Phoenix Wright.

Once this has been explained, we can confirm that The graphics of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy look great, with a lot of color, a great level of sharpness and more contrast.

It’s possibly the definitive remaster (although with Ace Attorney, you never know), so the graphical quality is top-notch. The original system is maintained, impeccable gameplay and There are several added options, such as being able to choose each episode freelyas well as the part of it that we want to play.

Capcom’s idea is that users, who surely already know the game from beginning to end, can relive the episodes or parts that they like the most. Furthermore, it has a redesign of menus to make them more comfortablean automatic mode that simplifies everything to enjoy the story and all kinds of extras.

The gallery of illustrations and the menu where you can listen to more than 150 songs from the soundtrack with its characters dancing, are pure love for the franchise. Not less important, The episodes and content that were DLC in the past are included and some other extra to give more depth to the proposal.

The bad news is that yesIt is released in seven languages ​​with voices and texts, but Spanish is not one of them. This is especially painful when the Capcom guy is pointing out the included languages ​​one by one right in your face. Stop, stop, I don’t want to hear it!

Resident Evil Village on iPad

Seeing a game like this installment of the zombie franchise moving on an iPad with the graphic quality that we have enjoyed is something that it makes you see the tablet in a different way. And even more so if you think that Resident Evil 4 Remake is also on the way…

Resident Evil Village en iPad and iPhone 15 has not sacrificed anything, it has everything, and maintains the capacity, immersion and intensity to which this saga is accustomed. This is a great addition for users who do not have a console or computer, but who want to play triple A titles on their mobile device. And also do it without sacrificing quality.

And if we say without sacrificing, it means that you lose nothing: the character moves very fluidly and the graphics maintain superb clarity even at the shortest distances. The speed of movement does not take its toll either: There are no dips or jerks, although we did not play too much to go deeper.

The best of all is that we played in Spanish and everything was as it should be, with a great dubbing into Spanish and equally careful texts.