A new wave of rumors suggests that Scarecrow, one of Batman’s most enigmatic villains, could be next to get his own feature film. Are we about to live in a golden age of villain-centric movies?

Tell me something, Batman fan: Have you ever wondered what goes through the head of Jonathan Crane, better known as Scarecrow? Well get ready, because if the rumors are true, we could delve into the psyche of this villain in a way we’ve never seen before.

The news comes directly from Daniel Richtman, a well-known insider, who claims that Warner Bros. and DC Studios are developing a solo film focused on Scarecrow. And yes, all this would be located in the same universe as Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

The next bet in The Batman universe?

This rumor did not come out of nowhere. Let’s remember that DC has already shown interest in exploring the stories of their villains. The tremendous success of Todd Phillips’ Joker opened the door to similar projects. And let’s not forget The Penguin Max series, which will be directly connected to The Batman Part II, or Mike Flanagan, who already launched the idea of ​​a film about Mudface.

El actor Jamie Campbell Bower de Stranger Things has shown interest in playing Scarecrow. It would be a logical step after his disturbing performance as the malevolent Vecna ​​in the fourth season of the Netflix series.

From comics to the big screen: Scarecrow’s winding path

Jonathan Crane, better known as Scarecrow, has been one of those characters that has given a lot of play in the comics, but has been somewhat wasted on the big screen. This brilliant but disturbed psychiatrist uses fear as his greatest weapon, plunging Gotham into living nightmares. His psychological complexity makes him an ideal candidate to star in his own movie. In fact, the character has gone through a lot of changes over the years in the comics, from his dark origins to becoming a high-level villain that puts Batman in serious trouble.

Compared to other villains in the Batman universe, Scarecrow has always been the master of emotional manipulation, something that separates him from villains like the Joker, who is more unpredictable, or Ra’s al Ghul, who focuses on a more global vision. This quality makes it incredibly fascinating and opens the door to a host of narrative possibilities. He imagines a film that is not only a physical battle but also a psychological one, where fear is both the enemy and the ally.

Matt Reeves’ ‘BatVerso’ and its separation from the DCU

If you’re already guessing about how this potential Scarecrow movie would fit into the DCU, detente. James Gunn confirmed that this universe will remain a separate entity from the DCU. So, if it happens, we would be talking about a side story, like “Elseworlds”.

The expectation is high for the sequel to The Batman. Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell are expected to reprise their roles. Additionally, there are rumors pointing to the introduction of Dick Grayson, the original Robin, and maybe even Clayface. The release date is set for October 3, 2025 and some suggest that Hush could be the main antagonist.

A straw movie?

What do you think about the possibility of a feature film focused on Scarecrow? Because the truth is, I I am very excited about the idea. I would love to see how a character as complex as Jonathan Crane could be delved into. So far, Matt Reeves has confirmed that The Batman sequel will still be an “epic crime saga,” but who knows, maybe Scarecrow will have a role to play in all of this.