It is November 3 The new expansion of the Pokémon TCG arrives in Spain Scarlet and Purple: Paradoxical Gap. To celebrate, the company has sent us a couple of cards that will be released along with this collection, and that we can reveal to you exclusively almost a month in advance of its launch.

We show them below so you can check them out. a good look:

New Pokémon cards

Wimpod menu (special)

Wimpod menu (normal)

The Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Collection – Paradoxical Gap

This new TCG collection is inspired by the Paradox Pokémon from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple video games. The Scarlet and Purple – Paradoxical Gap expansion will introduce Pokémon and Trainer cards from the past and future. Pokémon of the past embody toughness and power, often have direct attacks that deal a lot of damage, and are harder to Knock Out. For their part, Pokémon of the future make use of speed and technique, and often have skills and attacks with additional effects that allow for clever maneuvers and elaborate strategies. Additionally, Trainer cards from the past help Pokémon from the past, while Trainer cards from the future help Pokémon from the future.

The Technical Machines will also return to JCC Pokémon in this new expansion, where they will appear in the form of new Pokémon Tool cards that allow access to a new attack when attached to a Pokémon.

These are some of the letters worth mentioning of this expansion:

13 Pokémon ex and 7 Pokémon ex Teracrystal 34 Pokémon of Rarity Rare Illustration 15 Pokémon of Rarity and Partisan cards Rare Special Illustration 28 Pokémon of Pokémon ex and Party Rarity Ultra with expanded and embossed illustrations 7 rarity cards Rare Hyper gilt and embossed

What do you think? Will you pick up this new Pokémon TCG expansion? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments!