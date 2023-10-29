The beginnings are not always good and, if not, tell Leyla. When the young girl arrived at the Ataman, she soon made enemies due to her strong character, much like that of her brother. Tolga, who had a great dislike for the Eren, convinced the young woman to treat them apathetically.

Therefore, when Leyla saw Ömer going to the Ataman in a limousine, she did not hesitate to mess with him: “You are a real joke with legs.” For her part, he was not far behind and also responded, provoking a strong confrontation: “And you are the personification of antipathy with legs,” young Eren responded to his attacks.

However, the relationship between the Erens and Leyla began to change when the Eren brothers saw how a man was harassing Asiye and… sticking up for her!

Ömer, very grateful for what happened, began to see the brothers with different eyes. In fact, one night when young Eren had argued with Asiye and Süsen, he ended up going to dinner with the redhead.

Süsen was jealous of Leyla from the beginning since she saw that the new student flirted with her boyfriend from the first minute she set foot in school. Therefore, when she found out that Ömer and Tolga’s sister had dinner together… she became very jealous!

It didn’t take long for Tarhan’s son to realize that his sister had feelings for young Eren; However, Leyla decided to take a step back in the face of Süsen’s constant warnings. The redhead only wanted the best for her loved one…whether with her or not!

On the other hand, Leyla and Tolga’s life has never been easy. Their father mistreated and humiliated them constantly. The young people, aware that they could not continue like this for much longer, began to save to flee home.

However, one day her father took the pot with his savings to start a new life and when they returned home… Leyla and Tolga confronted Tarhan! That same night, they both decided to leave and, since they had nowhere to go, they spent the night in the Eren’s chicken coop.

Tolga and Leyla make a drastic decision and leave home forever

It didn’t take long for their father to find them. However, while Tarhan was in the hospital due to the accident, Tolga decided to report him for the mistreatment they have received for years. That time luck seemed to be on his side because Tolga’s father was arrested and the young man told his sister without being able to hide his joy: “he will no longer be able to do us any harm.”

The beginning of the end for Leyla was discovering who was behind Kadir’s death. Süsen tried to convince her to keep her secret; However, the young woman did not see herself capable of hiding a secret of such caliber.

After Ömer’s birthday party, Süsen and Leyla get into an argument… the young woman threatened young Eren’s girlfriend with telling the truth! Immersed in a fight, Tolga’s sister tripped, fell rolling down the stairs and suffered a severe blow to the head, which caused her death. Tolga is devastated!

However, the young woman’s heart, thanks to a transplant, could save the life of a girl. What a beautiful moment!

Without a doubt, we will greatly miss Leyla, a young dreamer who always hoped that Ömer would notice her while she lived a secret love that very few knew about. Furthermore, the young woman knew how to bring out the best version of Tolga, showing us a young man who was not a bad person and who actually had a big heart. He had just been the victim of a tough childhood that took its toll on him being mean to people who least deserved it.

We say goodbye forever to Tolga’s little cherry who has given us such good scenes. We will miss you, Leyla! See you always!

