Because none of us possess the gift of ubiquity, the appearance of redes VPN They represent a tool with which to access content blocked by geographic location. Although this is its most widespread use, it can also be extrapolated to the field of video games.

Yes, it is possible to enjoy regional video game releases in Asia or certain territories by setting up a VPN. On the other hand, by placing ourselves on the other side of the globe we can obtain significantly lower latency than we would have in the country in which we reside, which can make a difference in a competitive game. In addition, you can select that the priority connection during a game is that of our PC with the corresponding server.

We cannot forget the existence of Meshnet, a function that allows us to create virtual LANs to play privately with our friends. Obviously, changing location to watch a movie or enjoy a series They are the most everyday examples regarding the use of VPN. All of them are possibilities that are great for us to avoid encountering barriers that limit us, so we are going to break down which are the best options when using a VPN.

Free VPNs

It must be taken into account that, although the range of companies that we present here are reliable, Zero-cost VPN usage needs to be measured carefully. It is likely that records of our data and history will be made and that the encryption will not be secure enough. Once that barrier has been overcome, here we show you options that contain all the essential functionalities of a good VPN, but with usage restrictions if we only participate without paying.

Hotspot Shield

If you don’t want to spend a single penny to use a VPN, Hotspot Shield is a highly recommended choice. It has a free plan that you can join to be able to install it on any device or platform you use, whether mobile or PC. The technology it uses is military level, offering a AES 128 and 256 bit encryption.

Among the negative points you will find that you can only browse until the 500MB of daily use is consumed and you will not be able to select exactly which server you want to connect to. At the same time, advertising will be around the program from time to time, so if you want to eliminate all these inconveniences you will have to go to the paid version.

Windscribe

In the case of Windscribe we are also offered the possibility of configuring a free VPN, although in this case the data limit is much higher. Up to 10GB monthly and without recording the logs of the web portals we visit, which is a guarantee of transparency. Up to 11 servers are available to choose from, along with an ad blocker and firewall.

ProtonVPN Free

If you’re tired of measuring how much data you’re spending on free alternatives, it’s best to try ProtonVPN Free. This platform gives completely free access to the data flow, without restrictions for users, but preserving respect for the do not leave a record of our IP address, location or the websites visited.

Located in Switzerland, the company offers access to more than 100 servers in countries such as the Netherlands, the United States and Japan. It has no ads, customer service is guaranteed and it is necessary to use an email to register for the free plan. Android, iOS, Windows, Mac and GNU/Linux are the systems it supports, although without P2P downloads.

PrivadoVPN

PrivadoVPN puts on the table the consumption of 10GB of data every 30 days, which can be used by connecting to servers located in 12 different cities. The problem is that We can only maintain a single connection at a time, although the available ad blocker compensates on the other hand. Windows and Mac on computers, Android and iOS on mobile phones, and Android TV and Fire TV are the platforms for which the free service is enabled.

Paid VPN

Diametrically changing options, now it’s the turn of paid VPNs. They have total efficiency and a service at par with the cost. Normally you get access to a greater number of devices, platforms, the encryption is more secure, our data is not stored and the variety of locations to select is much wider. Obviously, it is necessary to checkout, but any of these possibilities offers great performance.

NordVPN

If you opt for this type of VPN, one of the most recommended in this sense is NordVPN. Compatible with Windows, Android, Linux, Mac, iOS and consoleswe can connect up to six devices with a single account.

There are more than 5,800 servers available in 60 countries and the program contains a firewall to prevent you from downloading malware or malicious content. In addition, it blocks ads, trackers, and contains the Kill Switch function to interrupt the Internet connection in case we lose access to NordVPN.

It has custom extensions for the browser we use, be it Chrome, Firefox or Edge. The monthly cost for the standard plan is 12.99 euros, although you can prefer the full subscription for 14.99 euros that includes secure cloud storage up to 1TBalong with their latest generation encryption.

ExpressVPN

Absolutely multifunctional, ExpressVPN can be used on Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, Linux, routers, Kindle and Chromebook. Although it uses the AESc system with 256-bit keys, common in the United States government, we can also use its VPN Protocols: Lightway that allow us to configure the type of encryption we want.

The bandwidth is unlimited, the data from the portals we browse or our personal information is not stored in any way. The cost to enjoy eight simultaneous connections is 12.53 euros per month, providing access to 94 countries with dozens of serverss. Customer service and refunds are guaranteed within a period of less than 30 days from the deposit.

CyberGhost VPN

A month of CyberGhost VPN costs 11.99 euros, but the best offer is available for the first 27 months, since you will only have to pay 2.19 euros per month to get access to 8,000 servers in 111 locations around the globe. Obviously, you can use its features on Android, Android TV, Fire TV, Apple TV, Smart TV, Windows, macOS, GNU/Linux, iOS and even consoles. You can connect up to seven devices on the same account, although P2P has restrictions.

Bubbles VPN

Finally, if what you are looking for is a level of total and absolute trust, Mullvad VPN may be the alternative you need. It is an open source VPN, so you can review all its contents to verify that there is no type of trap or cardboard. If you decide to pay the 5 euros per month – which remains at that price forever – you will get access to more than 660 servers located in 73 different locations.

Windows, macOS, GNU/Linux, Android and iOS are the operating systems where it has its own applications. You don’t need to share email if you don’t want to, as you only need one code to use your account.

What is a VPN

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a service that offers you a virtual private network with secure Internet access and the possibility of connecting to servers in other countries from your location. By using a VPN you can avoid censorship, geographic restrictions and enjoy the Internet in a more secure, free and open way.

