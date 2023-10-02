From veterans to newcomers, these characters could breathe new life into DC’s strangest team, the Doom Patrol

Imagine for a moment that you could call a meeting with the most unlikely heroes in DC comics history. Now, add a spark of Uncertain destiny and you have the perfect recipe for a renewed version of the Doom Patrol. But who deserves to be part of this iconic team?

The magic formula for an even stranger Doom Patrol

What sets this team apart from other teams like the Justice League is their unique ability to embrace the strange, the fringe, and the unexpected. Created in 1963this training has been the ideal space for characters that transcend the limits of the ordinary in the world of comics.

But make no mistake, we are not talking about any kind of weirdness. We’re talking about heroes who are unique enough to make even the strangest characters from the original Doom Patrol we all know seem typical and normal closer to a normal superhero team.

Detective Chimp: The Sherlock Holmes of the DC world

Let’s talk about Detective Chimp. Not only is he an ape with superhuman intelligence, but he is a master at solving the most peculiar cases you can imagine. His past with the Justice League Dark could give the team a unique perspective on paranormal investigations.

Man-Bat: The animal horcrux of the Doom Patrol

If monstrous creatures are your thing, Man-Bat should be on your radar. Kirk Langstrom, who went from villain to hero, would bring a touch of horror to the team’s exploits. Imagine the narrative possibilities of having a team member who could turn into a monster at any moment.

Etrigan the Demon: From Hell to the Doom Patrol

Etrigan, created by the legendary Jack Kirby, is a demon linked to an immortal knight named Jason Blood. wake up from hell every time he is summoned to fight the forces of evil. His temperament and powers make him an explosive addition to the team.

Jack Knight Starman: The rebel who needs a home

Jack Knightknown as Starman, would bring to the team the spark of rebellion that he embodied in the 90s comics. His disruptive and anti-conformist spirit would be an interesting point of friction with other members of the team, since his way of being could clash with the most classics and creating the occasional internal fight in the team that could give excitement to what we were reading.

Tom Bronson Wildcat: The Reluctant Metahuman Hero

Tom Bronson, Ted Grant’s son, is the kind of reluctant hero that makes the Doom Patrol so compelling. With the ability to transform into a were-panther, his addition would enrich the team’s diversity of characters.

Ragman: A magical power looking for a home

Ragman is another hero who could find a home in the Doom Patrol. With magic linked to a mystical suit, Ragman has been an underrated figure in the DC universe who would bring a spark of magical power to the team.

Jarro: The starfish that could steal your heart

To get into what is really strange, there is Pitcher, a being created from the tissue of Starro the Conqueror. He imagines the team’s surprise when they discover that his new pet is a cosmic being capable of great feats.

B’Wana Beast: The Doom Patrol’s animal guardian

Finally, B’Wana Beast, with his ability to communicate with animals and fuse them, would be the culmination of an already extraordinary team. The story of this hero has a tragic component that would enrich the team’s plots.

The world of comics is full of weirdness, but these eight characters take that concept to another level. Adding them to the Doom Patrol would not only bring new dimensions to the team but would also open up a world of possibilities for fans looking for something more than the ordinary. What do you say, ready for the call?