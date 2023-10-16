Although 500 years have passed since Nicholas Copernicus launched a direct hook at classical celestial mechanics; although it has been a little more than 150 since Darwin put us in our place (evolutionarily speaking) and about 100 since Einstein explained to us that not even matter and time were what we thought they were; Although 90 years ago Lemaître glimpsed the idea of ​​the ‘Big Bang’ at the bottom of an astronomical equation, almost nothing has changed. We know a lot about the universe, yes; but we continue to believe we are the navel of the universe.

That, although it may not seem like it, has implications for current science and technology.

A wrong assumption. For example, for decades we have thought that the Earth was the paradigm of habitability. We thought we were a miracle, that if just one factor out of the billions that sustain life on our planet changed, everything would collapse like a “house of cards.” However, now a group of researchers at the University of California Riverside have discovered that this is not the case. A “small change” would be enough to make the Earth’s habitability much better.

The “small change” in question. As you can see, I have used quotes twice when talking about that “small change.” There are already three. And the reason is that, although on a cosmological scale it is an almost inconsequential change, we are talking about Jupiter modifying its orbit.

To get a good understanding of how planetary interactions work in the context of the solar system, Pam Vervoort and her team developed very detailed models of our local neighborhood so they could tweak small details and see what happened. And what happened, contrary to what everyone thought, is that if the gas giant modified its orbit a little and pushed ours, the habitability of the Earth would not worsen: it would improve.

That is, if the Earth’s orbit were made a little more eccentric by the influence of Jupiter, many parts of the planet’s surface that are now below zero would warm up, increase their temperature and enter the habitable range. Siberia would become the new Caribbean (or something along these lines).

And what is all this for? That is perhaps the most interesting question. That is, why are there people dedicated to seeing what would happen if the orbit of a huge planet changed a little? What are people at the University of California doing looking for ways to make the Earth’s surface warmer? The answer is: “for nothing that has directly to do with Earth.” As we have explained many times, the way scientists understood habitability left much to be desired.

For years, what the media called “new earth” was nothing more than a “toxic mousetrap incompatible with complex life.” Riverside scientists are trying to improve the way we understand this and, above all, trying to understand the influence that the entire planetary system has on a planet’s ability to support interesting biologies. That is to say, this study is not going to solve our lives, but it can help us find something out there.

Image | Guillaume De Germain