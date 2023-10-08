We receive an interesting compilation related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon. There are new features from the classic Gold and Silver!

In the post you have below, we can know the degree to which Satoru Iwata, former president of Nintendo, was involved in the development of this installment. In a new episode of Did You Know Gaming?it has been revealed that Iwata helped produce code for the game in order to speed up loading times.

This task contributed to the following:

This optimization allowed saving a fraction of a second at the start of battles, which made the game more immersive. The written algorithm was an adjusted version of what was used in EarthBound and other HAL Laboratory games, where Iwata was president. It is also important to note that Game Freak was able to use at that time a one-megabyte Game Boy cartridge. Previous Game Boy games were produced on cartridges half that size.

Without a doubt some keys that resulted in one of the best Pokémon installments. You can find more details in the Did You Know Gaming? video:

